Few feelings ignite more panic than running behind because you don’t know what to wear. File away some fail-safe outfit ideas to fall back on with TZR’s Fashionably Late series, where we tap our favorite tastemakers for the looks they reach for in a rush — and, naturally, the exact products you need to follow suit.

The past few years have been a wild ride for Jasmine Tookes. In 2022, the Los Angeles-based model and best friend Josephine Skriver transformed their wellness and fashion platform Joja into a full-fledged activewear brand, launching with a 28-piece collection. The following year, Tookes welcomed her first child, Mia Victoria, with husband Juan David Borrero. Suffice it to say, her plate is quite full these days. As such, the entrepreneur has on-the-go dressing down to a science. “I have a pretty active lifestyle, so I opt for an effortlessly classic and chic look that will fit multiple occasions,” she tells TZR.

When putting together an outfit, Tookes relies on quality elevated basics. “You can never go wrong with a classic pair of jeans and a cozy cashmere sweater layered with a sophisticated blazer or a timeless jacket,” the model says. When it comes to styling said closet staples, Tookes loves adding an element of creativity to the pared-back getup. “One way I always try to accessorize a look is by adding a statement jacket,” the model explains. Right now, she’s reaching for her suede jacket from Banana Republic. “It’s such a beautifully designed coat that immediately elevates any look.”

Below, Tookes shares more of her current wardrobe go-tos, from a cozy winter sweater to her favorite luxe clutch.