Roughly 72 shows and 37 presentations. Paris Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2025 is officially underway, and the schedule is packed with excitement — including newly appointed creative director Sarah Burton’s debut collection for Givenchy and Alaïa’s first time on the calendar, to name a few highlights. But, as always, inspiration isn’t limited to the runway. Street style is another source of impeccable fashion moments — and this season is no different, as the sidewalks in the City of Lights are flooding with sensational ensembles courtesy of industry insiders and celebrities.

Thus far, attendees have embraced some of the season’s most notable trends, including structured shoulder pads. The menswear-inspired look has been seen in the form of oversized blazer and skirt sets, as well as tailored outerwear — think wool and leather iterations. There are also notes of signature Parisian style on the streets, such as trench coats. But they aren’t your classic silhouettes; many guests are stepping out in styles with voluminous sleeves, multiple belts, and more enticing details. Meanwhile, some are topping off their outfits with a beret, like “Me & U” singer Tems, who hit the Dior show in a très chic black studded look.

Ahead, scroll through the best looks captured on the pavements at PFW this season. Check back daily, too, as this post will be updated with more street style moments.

Day 1

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Like it or not, the capri pant trend seems to be sticking around this spring.

Olga Gasnier/Getty Images Entertainment

Hats off to Tems for nailing the Dior dress code with her polished beret and elevated black separates.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment

This guest brought her styling A-game to the shows, accessorizing with a polka dot scrunchie and chunky silver hoops.

Ussin Yala/Getty Images Entertainment

This attendee looked office-ready in her structured gray blazer and matching skirt.

Olga Gasnier/Getty Images Entertainment

Content creator Sarah Monteil added some bling to her furry coat by way of a chain belt.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment

Two polka dot accessories are better than one, as proven by this chic showgoer.

Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images Entertainment

Chloe King shimmered on the streets in a playful silver sparkly hat.