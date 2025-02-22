Thanks to fashion muses like Ciara, Miley Cyrus, Florence Pugh, and Megan Fox (to name a few), naked numbers have dominated the recent red carpet scene — especially during award season. However, the “less is more” motto certainly isn’t new to Hollywood. Celebrities have gone the risqué route for decades — think Cher’s two-piece at the 1986 Oscars, or Rose McGowan’s transparent midi dress at the 1998 VMAs. And to no surprise, award show attire has only gotten more naked with time.

If you’re a longtime Cher fan (who isn’t?), you know she’s always embraced her sultry side. Throughout her decades-long career, the Grammy winner has pulled off sheer gowns and barely-there bodysuits galore — with help from designer, Bob Mackie, of course. One of her most iconic looks? Her cutout-heavy bralette and low-rise skirt at the ‘86 Oscars — a.k.a. one of Cher’s favorite outfits. “I had the idea mostly because the Academy didn’t really like me,” Cher jokingly told Vogue in 2019. “They hated the way I dressed and they thought I wasn’t serious. So I came out and said, ‘as you can see I got my handbook on how to dress like a serious actress.’”

While Cher’s two-piece challenged the Oscars’ dress code, certain ceremonies have no rules at all, including the Grammy Awards or the MTV Video Music Awards. So, saucy ensembles constantly steal the show. For instance, at the ‘98 VMAs, McGowan shut down the step-and-repeat circuit in a chainmail midi dress by Maja Hanson (you know the one). Underneath the sheer style, she wore nothing but an exposed G-string thong. More recently, also at the VMAs, Doja Cat arrived at the 2023 ceremony in a cobweb-inspired design from Monse. Like McGowan, the rapper’s white gown was entirely see-through from top to bottom.

All this to say? More and more artists are wearing next to nothing at A-list affairs. Ahead, see the most naked celebrity looks in award show history, and stay tuned for more as the 2025 season rages on.

Cher, 1986 Academy Awards

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

After the 1986 ceremony, Cher posed for photographers in her beaded all-black look, complete with a cutout-heavy bralette, a low-waisted maxi skirt, and a spiky headpiece.

Rose McGowan, 1998 MTV Video Music Awards

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Alongside her then-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson, all eyes were on McGowan in an X-rated midi dress by Maja Hanson. A bedazzled G-string thong peeked through the sheer chainmail.

Courtney Love, 2000 Golden Globe Awards

Kevin.Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The A-lister’s sparkly Christian Dior by John Galliano gown felt surprisingly punk rock as the bodice was ultra-distressed.

Jennifer Lopez, 2000 Grammy Awards

J. Vespa/WireImage/Getty Images

Little did Lopez know this silk chiffon gown from Versace would cause such a stir. The semi-sheer material and navel-length plunge are just as iconic today as they were 25 years ago.

Toni Braxton, 2001 Grammy Awards

David McNew/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

With her new Grammy in hand, Braxton stunned in a side-less halter-neck gown from Australian designer, Richard Tyler.

Christina Aguilera, 2002 MTV Video Music Awards

Dave Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment

The Grammy winner served pop star realness in an itty-bitty bandeau top and an even tinier denim mini skirt. Her leather newsboy cap and knee-high boots completed the Y2K ‘fit.

Rihanna, 2014 CFDA Fashion Awards

Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Leave it to Rihanna to make a naked number look this glamorous. Before receiving the “fashion icon” award (how fitting), the legend showed off her custom sheer gown by Adam Selman. The dress, plus the matching gloves and headwear were encrusted with over 230,000 Swarovski crystals.

Paula Abdul, 2015 American Music Awards

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The then-53-year-old turned heads in a nude illusion dress covered in black sequin-embellished lace.

Jennifer Lopez, 2017 Billboard Latin Music Awards

Jason Koerner/Getty Images Entertainment

J.Lo strikes again. At the Latin Music Awards, Lopez walked the carpet in a cutout-heavy long-sleeve dress from Julien Macdonald.

Heidi Klum, 2017 MTV Video Music Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The supermodel shimmered ahead of the MTV Video Music Awards in an intricately-beaded, sheer halter-neck number, courtesy of Peter Dundas.

Kim Kardashian, 2019 Hollywood Beauty Awards

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Inside the Hollywood Beauty Awards, the SKIMS founder bared it all in vintage Thierry Mugler. The body-hugging LBD, complete with a criss-cross cutout bodice and a thigh-high slit, debuted in the designer’s Spring 1998 Couture collection.

Megan Fox, 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Blink and you’ll miss Fox’s practically invisible Mugler dress, plus the glittery peek-a-boo thong.

Charli XCX, 2023 Brit Awards

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

For her first BRIT Awards since 2020, the brat singer got her hands on a halter-neck sheer style from Ludovic de Saint Sernin dress.

Hunter Schafer, 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The breakout Euphoria star proved she has no rules when it comes to fashion. At the post-Oscars Vanity Fair party, she went viral in a low-waisted satin skirt and a feather-embellished bandeau top, both from Ann Demeulemeester Fall/Winter 2023.

Ciara, 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

At the same star-studded soirée, Ciara delivered the grandest of entrances in an ultra-revealing rhinestone-covered gown from Dundas.

Doja Cat, 2023 MTV Video Music Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Always on board for a conversation-starter, Doja Cat gave off sultry Spider-Man vibes in a crocheted web-like dress by Monse.

Christina Ricci, 2024 Golden Globe Awards

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Continuing the Golden Globes’ sparkly streak, Ricci donned a see-through crystal-covered gown, fresh from the Fendi Fall 2023 Couture collection.

Miley Cyrus, 2024 Grammy Awards

Gilbert Flores/Billboard/Getty Images

Kicking off Cyrus’ five fabulous looks at the 2024 Grammys was this custom John Galliano for Maison Margiela mini dress. According to the esteemed designer, the gold gown was secured with metal safety pins and interlaced beads.

Florence Pugh, 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Marking one of her sheerest styles yet, Pugh approved the peplum resurgence in a mesh midi dress from Jean Paul Gaultier by Simone Rocha Spring 2024 Couture. Even her pointy Christian Louboutin pumps were see-through.

Willow Smith, 2025 Grammy Awards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 2025 Grammys, Smith tapped into the underwear-as-outerwear trend in an embroidered lingerie set from Fleur du Mal.