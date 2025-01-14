Of all the style-related questions people searched on Google in 2024, “How to style shoulder pads" topped the charts. And it’s a fair inquiry, no? Unless you’ve played around with a vintage blazer passed down from a relative, this very well could be your first rodeo. Just remember this: Though perhaps not for the faint of heart, a shoulder pad look, be it a jacket or blouse, can take your outfit from 0 to 100.

But first: A bit of history on the silhouette. Much like every other popular look, shoulder pads, which reached peak popularity in the ‘80s, have ebbed and flowed with the trend cycle. “Originally, shoulder pads trickled down from high fashion to Hollywood, representing power and sophistication,” explains Joiee Thorpe, a celebrity and editorial stylist. In recent years, designers and celebrities have been responsible for putting the silhouette back on the map.

The look slowly started returning in early 2023 when fashion houses like Saint Laurent, Courrèges, and Givenchy debuted its iterations on the Fall/Winter 2023 runways. Strong shoulders have been prominent in collections ever since, and the Spring/Summer 2025 season was no exception. Saint Laurent, again, served up the dramatic look in the form of menswear-inspired blazers paired with ties and white button-downs. Meanwhile, Stella McCartney took a stab at the silhouette by way of trench coats and lightweight jackets.

As for the celebrity pack, trendsetter Hailey Bieber was — surprise, surprise — an early adopter of the look. The Rhode founder made waves when she stepped out in Nov. 2023 sporting a wine-colored coat from The Attico with oversized, larger-than-life shoulders. And at the launch party for Rhode’s Barrier Butter Cream in Oct., Bieber wore the aforementioned Spring/Summer 2025 Saint Laurent suit look — down to the burgundy striped tie.

More recently, for the holidays, popstar-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham gave the nostalgic style her seal of approval. Endorsing her namesake label’s Circle Detail Gown, the style muse posted snaps on Instagram from the festivities. “For me, it strikes the perfect balance between subtle refinement and high-octane drama,” she said about the gown in the caption.

The trick to nailing the look, according to Thorpe, is playing with proportions. “You can’t go wrong as long as there’s balance,” the stylist notes. Essentially, opt for a bottom that’s more on the fitted end, like straight-leg jeans or a body-hugging miniskirt. What’s more, she adds that if you feel you already have broad shoulders, try a style that’s less padded and dramatic.

Below, discover more ways to wear shoulder pads in 2025.

It’s A Match

Ease into the look by choosing a cardigan with more subtle shoulder pads, such as the Rotate style here. Then, keep things cohesive with a coordinating miniskirt. Lastly, biker boots lend a cool, edgy feel to the polished ensemble.

Shine Bright

Why hide your sparkly NYE look in the back of your closet? Bring it back out for round two at a soirée this winter or spring. The shoulder pads bring the drama, so no need to go overboard with accessories.

Keep It Classic

For a less in-your-face approach to the trend, try a button-down from The Frankie Shop. Should you be heading into the office or out to dinner, style the piece with tailored leather trousers and pointy-toe boots.

Understand & Unfussy

Feel free to stick to your go-to color palette; if you’re a minimalist, that may translate to black and white. Take notes from New York-based content creator Coco Bassey and opt for a cropped jacket over a knee-length skirt in the classic hues.

Monochromatic Moment

Don’t know where to start? Pair your oversized jacket or blazer with a mini dress in the same shade. From there, accent the look with cherry-red heels and a complementing handbag.