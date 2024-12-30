Splurging on luxe lingerie is guaranteed to give you a confidence boost. But only wearing it inside the bedroom? Now, that’s a crime. If celebrities have taught the style set anything, it’s that intricate bras, slip dresses, and underwear-as-outerwear deserve their day in the sun — even in the winter, when the dropping temps might suggest otherwise. According to fashion muses like Sydney Sweeney, Rihanna, and Jodie Turner-Smith (to name a few), with the right layering, lingerie looks can and should be worn all year long, no matter the forecast.

While undergarments are frequently styled in the summer, New York-based stylist Hattie Doolittle says they’re even more flirtatious in the colder months. “Lingerie looks luxe in winter because we're all dressing very cozy and modest — all covered up,” Doolittle tells TZR. “Peeks of lingerie give a subtle, sexy hint of what lies underneath all the loose silhouettes and cashmeres in the cold.” Yes, it might be easier to only don lingerie from May to August, however, Doolittle believes you’re missing out. “Mixed combinations of velvets, silks, lace, and wools make for an alluring and nostalgic winter style that can't always be pulled off in other seasons,” she adds.

If you’re inspired to give it a go this season, Doolittle says the more layers, the better. On the under layers front, she recommends you start with long underwear and a sheer long-sleeve sweater — perhaps this one from Intimissimi. “You want them to be light, yet warm,” she says. From there, slip on a lightly-padded bra for extra warmth. You can wear it under or overtop your see-through sweater. Then, feel free to play with peeks of quality lace and well-constructed spandex for extra shock factor. “Silk bras, camis, and slips are lovely for a polished winter look,” Doolittle says.

So, grab your favorite bras, panties, and corsets out of your drawer and prep them for outerwear styling. Need some outfit inspo? Source these eight A-listers who approved the lingerie look in 2024.

Lourdes Leon

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The daughter of Madonna embraced her mother’s penchant for nude numbers at the YSL Fall/Winter 2024 show. On March 5, the 28-year-old arrived in a mock-neck lace jumpsuit — and nothing else underneath. Given it was still cold in Paris, a double-breasted floor-length coat surrounded her one-piece.

Sydney Sweeney

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

The underwear-as-outerwear trend can work no matter the season. Need proof? Take Sweeney’s head-to-toe Miu Miu moment at the atelier’s Fall/Winter 2024 show. The fashion muse styled not one, but two layered undies outside the presentation, alongside an oversized blazer and sheer Calzedonia tights.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

River Callaway/WWD/Getty Images

All eyes were on the longtime Saint Laurent enthusiast at the atelier’s Spring/Summer 2025 show on Sept. 24. Huntington-Whiteley wore the label’s iconic Garter Belt Blouse in chocolate, connected to coordinating sheer stockings. Between her stockings and long-sleeves, the model was undoubtedly cozy.

Rihanna

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment

At the Oct. 10 launch party for her latest Savage X Fenty collection, Rihanna made her grand entrance in luxe lingerie from her label, of course. The multi-hyphenate posed for photographers in a lacy mini dress, matching tights, and even a complementary G-string thong. Then, she covered up a bit with a multi-color fur coat courtesy of Fendi.

Alessandra Ambrosio

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Minutes after walking the catwalk at the Victoria’s Secret show on Oct. 15, the Angel was snapped by the paparazzi at the after-party. She channeled her runway-ready attire in a transparent maxi dress from Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024, complete with a visible corset, a thong, and a halter-shaped neckline. Careful not to hide her sheer set, Ambrosio layered a fur bolero overtop.

Coco Jones

John Nacion/WWD/Getty Images

At the Victoria’s Secret show, Jones made a case for sheer turtlenecks with a body-hugging black dress. Underneath the LBD peeped a matching lingerie set, which spotlighted a push-up bra and matching hipster undies.

Jodie Turner-Smith

WavyPeter / BACKGRID

If you’re not a fan of the statement tights takeover, Turner-Smith’s OOTD is proof you don’t need hosiery to stay warm. Before an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Anne Boleyn actor was spotted in Miu Miu. Alongside numerous layered button-downs, Turner-Smith slipped on a see-through mesh skirt. Instead of tights, she fought the chill with monogrammed knee-high socks from — you guessed it — Miu Miu.

Rachel Sennott

Elyse Jankowski/WWD/Getty Images

Similar to Ambrosio, Sennott gave the sheer fad a wintery twist with a completely see-through long-sleeve shirt. Even though she was in L.A., she looked ready for a snow storm in an oversized cream fur coat. Extra points for her sky-high Prada loafers.