When it comes to shopping for clothing, patience is key. This rings especially true when you’re counting down the days for a buzzy brand collab to drop (Rowing Blazers and Target, anyone?) or for a highly-anticipated brand launch (PSA: Phoebe Philo’s debut line is expected to arrive any day now). Similarly, the Spring/Summer 2024 runway looks you’re seeing right now, for the most part, aren’t available to shop for another six months or so. However, there is one ubiquitous fashion month trend you can get a head start on: flared, cupcake-like skirts. Thanks to the offerings on the market right now, there’s no need to wait until next spring to rock the silhouette.

Before we dive into the look, let’s discuss the sweet designs that debuted on the catwalks this month thus far. For starters, in New York City, beloved designers like Ashlyn and Batsheva served up some hard-to-resist iterations, from a short, leg-baring pleated style to a voluminous, circular midi-length number. Over in London, Molly Goddard tapped into the brewing trend with a black and white ruffled look reminiscent of an icing-heavy treat you’d find at your local bakery. The consensus: Everyone will channel this fresh-out-of-the-oven silhouette come spring, at least if designers have anything to say about it.

Ahead, shop an edit of TZR-approved perfectly poufy and flared skirts. No celebratory occasion is required to step out in the delicious styles, but they’ll give you a sartorial sugar rush, regardless of where you wear them.