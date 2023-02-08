Zoë Kravitz is loyal to all the little black dresses from Saint Laurent. She wore an inky ensemble from the house to the Spring/Summer 2023 show back in September 2022, followed by a YSL strapless column dress for a Tiffany & Co. party in November 2022. Then there was the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party, also in November, where she also wore a cutout gown from the esteemed maison. If you can’t tell by now, moody looks appear to be her comfort zone. And, once again, the actor has doubled down on her love for a noir frock. On Feb. 7. Kravitz wore a black velvet dress from Saint Laurent while attending the YSL Beauté Black Opium event in London.

The actor’s V-neck number featured lace sleeves and jeweled buttons for a retro feel. She kept the accessories to a minimum, opting for gold studs and several minimalist rings. Kravitz also gave her ensemble a sophisticated look by pairing her dress with stockings and classic pumps, which were from Saint Laurent. For those who are interested in tracking down her exact pair, the style is called Marilyn 110. Additionally, her LBD is still available to shop in multiple sizes, though the design is selling out quickly. So, if you see it in your size, add it to your virtual checkout cart STAT.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for YSL Beauty

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for YSL Beauty

For your convenience, shop Kravitz’s exact dress ahead. Sadly, her pumps are practically sold out everywhere, but you can still get a similar style from Saint Laurent called “Blade.” If your shopping budget for the month is nearing its limit, you can still recreate the star’s outfit with an alternative velvet number from Reformation, paired with Brother Vellies slingback heels. The most important part is that you don’t forget the minimalist gold jewelry and tights, as these little details bring the whole ensemble together.