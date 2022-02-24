When it comes to red carpet fashion, Zoë Kravitz veers towards the daring side. Her style file is full of headline-making outfits. (Remember her barely-there 2021 Met Gala look?) She continued to channel this bold, moodier side to her fashion in her latest public appearances. For The Batman press tour, Kravitz’s outfits all adopted a dark color palette. (She plays the role of Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, in the action film.) The actor appeared to channel the sleek style of Kyle as she kicked off the press tour by wearing a black, leather Saint Laurent trench coat, which coincidentally also exuded Matrix-inspired vibes.

In the aforementioned photo, Kravitz posed in front of the Parisian cityscape while wearing her coat with a fishnet top layered underneath. For accessories, she opted for a pair of black oval frames, which added a Trinity-esque edge to her outfit. She then wore a medley of golden rings from KHIRY to round off the look. The following day, with the help of her stylist Andrew Mukamal, the actor wore a black, Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress to her film’s screening in London. This time, she accessorized with a pair of pearl earrings and finished with cat-eye makeup (a clever nod to her character), plus a sleek bun and baby bangs. Her co-star Robert Pattinson wore an oversize gray Jil Sander blazer with matching trousers, plus a black turtleneck from Dior.

The Batman Screening in London

Kravitz’s hater gown (with a scalloped neckline and sultry cutouts on the chest area) was likely inspired by one of the looks from Saint Laurent’s Resort 2022 collection, which features similar cutouts and scalloped detailing.

Courtesy of Saint Laurent

The Batman Photo Call in Paris

The press tour is not over yet, so make sure to stay tuned for more jaw-dropping looks from Kravitz and the rest of The Batman cast. Should you want to try out the actor’s edgy-glam style, you can do so with pieces that channel a similar energy, ahead.

