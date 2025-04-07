While celebrities like Tyla and Parker Posey have been thinking outside the box with nearly neon manicures — a look typically reserved for summer — this season, others are sticking to spring classics. Namely, pink. From iridescent, icing-inspired nails like Kourtney Kardashian’s to two-tone French tips like Kylie Jenner’s, the color has been predictably major just a few weeks into the warmer weather. But that doesn’t mean it ever gets boring. Rather, with so many ways to wear pink and so many shades to choose from, A-listers always seem to keep it feeling fresh. Case in point: Selena Gomez’s strawberry jelly nails, which brought back one of last summer’s biggest beauty trends.

Given her history of memorable manicures, the “Sunset Blvd” singer has already tried out practically every pink possible. She’s gone for a bridal baby pink in her post-engagement bliss to glitter-dusted “Bubblegum Disco” nails for the “Single Soon” video — and every version in between. So when she took to Instagram on Apr. 6 with a photo of her new Cotton Candy Jelly Belly-inspired manicure, it was a perfect addition to her growing collection of pink nail looks.

With the rare exception of the aforementioned uber sparkly, Barbie-esque nails Gomez sported back in 2023, she’s mostly into chic, simple, and often times color coordinated manis these days. But her latest jelly nails, which are reminiscent of Margot Robbie’s from the 2024 SAG Awards, are the perfect balance of trendy and timeless. They take on the sheer, glossy, gummy candy-like finish that was everywhere last summer in a shade that’s still saturated though subtle enough to wear with practically everything this spring — including her quintessential white tank top.

The bottom line: If you’ve been itching to break out your jelly polishes from the summer, but thought you needed to wait a few more months, let Gomez’s mani be a sign that time is but a construct. Obviously there’s never a wrong occasion or season to wear a nail style you love, but something about her particular combo of sheerness and, well, pinkness seems especially apropos right now. Maybe it’s the cherry blossoms in bloom, maybe it’s the influx of Easter candy, but in any case this bubbly manicure is sure to give you all the spring feels.