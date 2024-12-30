All year long, Selena Gomez has been one of the biggest sources of nail inspiration. Typically, she opts for more minimalist manicures — meaning that you’ll rarely see her with prints or patterns or 3D adornments and she tends to keep a short, natural length. But even without the additional accoutrements, the Emilia Pérez actor is constantly setting trends with her well-groomed tips, and that has a lot to do with the fact that — like fellow celebrity nail trendsetters Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner — her manicures always seem to match a specific mood. So of course her newly engaged status requires a vibe all its own, and that’s exactly what the star has been serving with the baby pink nails that she’s been wearing on repeat.

Throughout fall and winter, the Golden Globe-nominated actor has been going from one fashionable function to the next sporting a variety of warm and cozy nail colors, like eggplant, deep wine, metallic brown, and of course classic black. But as soon as fiancé Benny Blanco slipped that marquise-cut diamond engagement ring on her finger, Gomez’s manicure started looking so very bridal coded. Specifically, the iridescent pink polish she’s been spotted in multiple times since announcing her wife-to-be status.

The sheer, shimmery shade coordinated beautifully with her new sparkler, which she shared via Instagram on Dec. 11th. And if you follow along with her go-to manicurist Tom Bachik — who also is also responsible for the perfectly groomed nails of A-listers like JLo and Hailee Steinfeld — you’d notice that she’s repeated the pearlescent polish several times since, including her most recent glam from Dec. 29th. Had this been just a few weeks ago, Gomez might have paired her deep crimson sleeveless dress and matching lip with an equally rich nail color, but instead her hands stayed fully in future Mrs. Blanco mode with the delicate, romantic mani.

Regardless of whether or not you’ve got your own brand new diamond to show off, the iridescent pink polish could be winter antidote you’ve been looking for — especially if the season’s typical jewel tones are starting to feel a little too heavy. And in fact, you can get your hands on Gomez’s exact shade. It’s part of Bachik’s new collection of Click Colors, magnetic gel polish pens that make getting celebrity-worthy manis so simple. The “Love On” singer is partial to the Pink Whip color, but there are a handful of others (including a shimmering cherry we’re sure to see Gomez sporting soon) that will give your nails star status.