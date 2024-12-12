This has been a big year for Selena Gomez. Professionally, she’s soared in every aspect of her career — Gomez received her first-ever Golden Globe nomination for her role in Emilia Pérez; Rare Beauty became a $2 billion company; and she won the Best Actress Award at the Cannes Film Festival (to name a few achievements). And according to her latest Instagram post, her personal life is just as prosperous. After a year and a half of dating, on Dec. 11, Gomez confirmed her engagement to Benny Blanco with close-ups of her jaw-dropping ring. “Forever begins now,” she said in the caption, which sent her 423 million followers into a tizzy.

In the midst of an incredibly busy week, Gomez took a break from award season soirées to share the news online. Just minutes before midnight on Wednesday evening, the multi-hyphenate posted photos of her ring, as well as the proposal. Blanco popped the question during a romantic picnic, complete with food from Taco Bell (Gomez’s favorite food chain). In a post-proposal pic, Gomez was all smiles as she admired her new sparkler, which experts believe is worth upwards of $200,000, depending on the diamond’s specifications.

“The ring features an incredible marquise-cut diamond at its center — estimated to be around 8 carats — set on a yellow gold pavé band,” Laura Taylor, a jeweler at Lorel Diamonds tells TZR. “The marquise cut, with its elongated and pointed shape, is a statement choice, known for its brilliance and the way it elongates the finger, creating a striking and elegant look.” She presumes the center stone is of exceptional quality — perhaps VVS1 clarity and colorless grading in the D to F range, she added. If you’re a longtime Gomez fan, you may have noticed the stone’s subtle Easter egg. “In her song ‘Good For You,’ she says, ‘I’m on my marquise diamonds — I’m a marquise diamond,’” Olivia Landau, a gemologist and founder of The Clear Cut tells TZR. So apparently, she’s had her eyes on this historical silhouette since the song debuted in 2015.

The main stone isn’t the only diamond spotlighted in the overall design. “The pavé band features a continuous row of smaller diamonds set closely together,” Taylor says. “This setting adds an extra layer of sparkle, maximizes the brilliance of the entire ring, while still maintaining a sense of sophistication.” The stones are round brilliant and look to be between 15 and 20 points each, Landau adds.

Considering her Instagram following is in the hundreds of millions, it’s no surprise that her comment section was flooded with congratulations from fans and celebrity friends. Nina Dobrev (who also just got engaged) said “YES !!!! Congratulations!!!!! So happy for you both!!!!” Jennifer Aniston matched her energy with, “HONEY!! Congratulations sweet mama!” Taylor Swift even RSVP’ed to the wedding early. “Yes I will be the flower girl,” she commented. Blanco is clearly ready to say his vows. “Hey wait... that’s my wife,” he wrote on Gomez’s post.

All this to say? With a ring this spectacular, the couple’s wedding is guaranteed to break the internet. So stay tuned to see how Gomez and Blanco say “I do.”