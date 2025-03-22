Some things just go so perfectly together, like peanut butter and jelly, movies and popcorn, or sunny days and cold brew. Such is the case with pink nails and springtime. It’s just one of those combos that gets close to becoming cliché, but is actually so classic that it never really goes out of style. And it would seem that the celebrity set agrees, considering the fact that the season just started and already stars like Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney, and Kylie Jenner have switched up their manicures to shades ranging from bubble bath to bright fuchsia.

Of course there’s a wide variety when it comes to A-listers’ go-to spring nails. Often they gravitate towards the traditional pastels — the kind of colors you’d find filling your Easter basket or blossoming in the garden this time of year. But if soft and sweet isn’t quite your thing, you don’t need to rule out a pink mani just yet. There are so many ways to make every shade on the spectrum feel so fresh. For example, do as the celebs do and combine the color with an of-the-moment nail trend. Think chrome, glitter, French tips, and nail art like florals, charms, and gems that add a more modern touch.

There’s truly something for everyone once you dive into the laundry list of pink celebrity nails over just the last couple of years. And yes, that includes plenty of options for those who don’t think of themselves as the candy-colored type. See what we mean by looking over this collection of 11 manis that cover all the bases from delicate and dainty to totally daring.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner has been an early proponent of the soap nails trend. The squeaky clean effect is created with super sheer, super glossy pale pink polish and expert level grooming.

Dua Lipa

The “Dance the Night Away Singer” paired her sequin Versace dress with pink French tips at the London premiere of Barbie. Here, a bubble gum hue replaced the light pink or nude that you see in traditional French manis.

Selena Gomez

Just after getting engaged, Gomez couldn’t help but dive right into her fiancée era by wearing a shimmery bridal pink mani on repeat.

Cardi B

Who says you can mix red and pink? The rapper proved this color combo is unstoppable for spring with her all-red ensemble and candy pink stiletto nails.

Khloe Kardashian

Kardashian doubled down on the coquettish trend when she recently combined a black hair bow and a French mani created with two different shades of pink.

Hailey Bieber

Glazed donut nails, but make them pink! The Rhode first added “strawberry glazed nails” into her regular mani rotation last spring with the launch of the brand’s Lip Peptide Treatment in the same flavor.

Kourtney Kardashian

Just ahead of Easter, Kardashian debuted a set of frosted pink nails by Kim Truong that were quite a departure from her go-to black and deep red mani shades.

Kerry Washington

The Scandal star was just one of the many 2025 SAG Awards attendees who matched their nails to their dress. In this case, it was a silvery blush with tiny pearls to compliment her glamorous Giorgio Armani gown.

Sydney Sweeney

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Sweeney also went the matchy-matchy route at the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscars. Her baby pink cat eye nails paired to perfectly with her sequin Miu Miu dress.

Margot Robbie

As a delicious end to her Barbie era, Robbie attended the 2024 SAG Awards with jelly nails in a sheer strawberry shade her fictional character would love to wear.

Megan Fox

Fox rarely goes for a dainty look when it comes to her nails, which is why manicurist Brittney Boyce gave painted the actor’s sharp, almond-shaped set in a bold, neon raspberry hue.