Having gorgeously groomed nails has always been en vogue, but lately celebrities are making manicures a must-have part of their head-to-toe looks. While many go for a minimalist approach (think creamy nudes and pinks or classic French tips), an increasing amount of A-listers are embracing more over-the-top styles, from 3D embellishments (a la Cynthia Erivo) to colorful chrome finishes and maximalist patterns. As a certified nail enthusiast, Selena Gomez has tried all of the above, and it’s what makes her beauty evolution so interesting to examine. In fact, her best manicures ever (if you had to narrow it down) include more subtle styles alongside statement-making ones.

Of course Gomez has a little (okay, a lot) of help when it comes to executing her flawless manis. Her trusted glam squad has included celebrity nail artist Tom Bachik for years now and together the two have collaborated on dozens of nail masterpieces to highlight special events or to simply match a mood. For example, the Golden Globe-nominated actor loves letting the seasons dictate the shades she wears. So during fall, you’ll catch her wearing black, burgundy, and brown shades on repeat. Of course what she’s wearing also has an impact on what the two come up with. For example, her white-on-white French tips that coordinated with her chic monochromatic tux at the 2025 Palm Springs Film Fest or metallic silver polish that accentuated her jewelry at the 2024 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala.

Looking back at the last few years, you’ll also notice Gomez has subtly been refining her manicure style over time. Whereas just a few years ago, she sported longer nails and trendier, brighter (even neon!) hues, but these days you’re more likely to catch her in shorter, more natural lengths groomed into an elegant almond shape as well as more classic colors like white, black, wine, and baby pink. Still Bachik helps her keep things interesting by mixing and matching polishes to create customized looks with ultra-reflective finishes, unique textures, or jewel-like richness in color.

To see what we mean — and get some major nail inspiration — keep reading as we take a closer look at Gomez’s 14 best manis to date.

White-On-White French

To match her white Ralph Lauren tux at the 2025 Palm Springs Film Fest, Bachik gave the Emilia Pérez star a two-tone white French mani. After applying Essie’s Blanc on the tip, he then layered on Arctic Jelly to mimic Gomez’s sheer white blouse.

Bride-To-Be Pink

Since she first showed off her marquise-cut diamond engagement ring, Gomez has frequently adopted iridescent pink nails (using Bachik’s own Click Colors line in Pink Whip) for a subtly bridal effect.

Sparkling Sangria

While attending the 2024 Elle Women in Hollywood event, the Only Murders in the Building star paired her black sequined blazer with shimmering burgundy nails that felt so festive for winter.

Silver Shimmer

Metallic nails can have a jewelry-like effect, which is exactly what made Gomez’s shiny silver mani at the 2024 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala such an integral part of her total look.

Wet Look

How can you make a nude mani feel a little more exciting? Look no further than Gomez’s wet-look nails from the 2024 Emmy Awards. Bachik started by applying a skin-tone matching magnetic polish, then used a magnet to manipulate the shimmer for a wet effect. A glossy top coat amped up the shine factor even more.

Gilded Violet

Is it purple? Brown? Gold? Actually, the actor’s Emilia Pérez premiere manicure is all of the above, thanks to the duo-chrome finish of CND’s Purplexity polish.

Patent Black Leather

Black manis are a frequent go-to for Gomez, but one of her most memorable was a slick, super shiny, and short length version she sported at the 2024 Golden Globes. Bachik used Licorice by Essie to create the patent leather-like effect.

Golden Glazed Fire

Sometimes Gomez likes a more subtle mani, other times she goes for something more statement-making. That was the case with her 2023 VMA’s nails, a red polish topped with golden glaze to perfectly match her Oscar de la Renta gown.

Bubblegum Disco

Nowadays, Gomez seems to prefer shorter nail styles, but for her “Single Soon” music video in 2023, Bachik created a longer “ballerina shape” that he painted a bubblegum pink and topped with a sparkling champagne from his Rich Girl Retro palette in collaboration with Modelones.

Sparking Nude

Another twist on the classic nude nail was the “Love On” singer’s 2023 Golden Globes manicure, which featured a three dimensional sparkling finish for a little more dazzle.

Emmy’s Emerald

At the 2022 Emmy Awards, Gomez paired her sleek white Celine dress with a dramatic diamond and emerald cocktail ring, which inspired Bachik to create a mani that matched. For a similarly jewel-like effect, he applied a coat of OPI’s The Pass Is Always Greener and layered magnetic Emerald Illusion on top. For more depth, he also custom mixed AmazOn AmazOff and RatedPea-G and finished off the look with a glossy top coat.

Twist of Lime

Gomez was ahead of the neon nails trend back in 2022 when she chose a lime green manicure that she paired with hot pink eyeshadow — both of which complemented her psychedelic print swim coverup.

Crystal Encrusted

One of Gomez’s most dramatic nail looks to date was her 2019 American Music Awards manicure, which featured an opalescent base polish topped with strategically placed Swarovski crystals.

Matte & Metallic

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer has even sported pierced nails. Back in 2021, Bachik have her a matte red set with nail charms for a cool, edgy effect.