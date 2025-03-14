Selena Gomez switches up her manicures about as often as most people change their socks. Sometimes she takes her cues from the season (like her black and dark red shades through winter or her neons in the summer months), while other times it’s based on vibes alone (like the bridal pink mani she sported in all her newly engaged bliss). And then there are those occasions in which she can’t help but stick to the classics — which is exactly what she did in her new “Sunset Blvd” music video. The singer chose a ruby red hue for not only her nails, but her lipstick, too. And the result was totally timeless.

The combo of red lipstick and nails dates back decades. Both beauty looks were popularized in the late ‘20s and early ‘30s, thanks to Revlon’s introduction of the first crimson-colored nail polish in 1932. They peaked in the ‘50s when Hollywood starlets like Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth wore reds on repeat, solidifying the hue as the epitome of beauty and glamour. Since that time, trends have come and gone, but scarlet lips and nails have never truly gone out of style — and Gomez knew that when she chose the classic pairing for her latest look.

Gomez released the video — the latest in her collaboration with fiancé Benny Blanco — on Mar. 13 and the entire aesthetic oozes sultry glamour. Directed by Petra Collins (a long time creative partner of the “Scared of Loving You” singer), the clip features Gomez following the current lingerie dressing trend in a black silk slip and robe as well a red sweater and tap shorts and a white button-down with a red bodysuit underneath.

As for her beauty look, the Only Murders in the Building star went with fluffy retro curls, a classic cat eye, and of course her coordinating mani and lipstick. Although the video’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo didn’t reveal the exact shade he used on Gomez’s lips, sources (aka the Selenators) suspect she’s wearing Rare Beauty’s Kind Words Matte Lipstick in the shade “Devoted”, a true red. But thanks to her go-to manicurist Tom Bachik, we know for a fact that her “red bottom red” nails are painted with his own Click Colors gel polish pen in “Stiletto.”

Although Gomez’s matchy-matchy moment is timeless, it also follows the recent resurgence of stars sporting more coordinated manis, like they did at the SAG Awards with nails that perfectly tied into their dresses. Basically there’s never been a better time to try out a matching set.