It’s only the midpoint of March and pastel manis have already taken over. Celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian have swapped out their nude, black, and even soap nails for shades of pink that are so sweet, they aught to be in a pâtisserie. But if such a saccharine look isn’t for you, Parker Posey’s go-to spring color might just be the alternative you’ve been seeking. Recently, she’s been sporting orange nails on repeat, and this citrus-y hue is a refreshing way to celebrate the season that’s a bit more bold and a bit less boulangerie-inspired.

Most recently the The White Lotus season 3 star was wearing the tangerine hue on her nails when popped up on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Mar. 12, a perfect match for both her floral dress (very Thailand vacation-coded) and lipstick. But just a day before that the color created a monochromatic (but not too matchy-matchy) effect with her coral-y pink ROKSANDA dress with coordinating lipstick and eyeshadow for the premiere of The Parenting. And if you still weren’t convinced that orange was Posey’s current favorite in terms of manis, she also had on the sunset shade when she attended the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week on Mar. 9 and again for the The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon three days prior.

Most often, the juicy nail hue is popular in summer months, as celebs like Selena Gomez and Kendall Jenner have proven in the past. But the Beau Is Afraid actor’s current styling shows how apropos it is this season, too. Not to mention, citrus’ peak season last through April, so if you’re following nature’s cues for spring, orange polish makes perfect sense.

But if Posey’s exact shade of orange (which is as yet unspecified but looks along the lines of Essie’s To DIY For or Hermes’ Orange Boit) is a bit too intense for you this early in the season, you can try going more a little more peachy, like Gomez did at the Academy Awards. Otherwise, choosing a more sheer shade of polish (aka jelly nails) always makes a nail color feel especially light and airy.