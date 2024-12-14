It’s hard to believe at only 32 years old, Selena Gomez has been influencing hair, makeup, and nail trends for almost two decades, but it couldn’t be more true. The newly engaged (and Golden Globe nominated) singer, actor, and makeup mogul began appearing in film and on TV back in the early aughts, and since then fans have watched her grow up before their very eyes — not just in terms of her talents and accomplishments, but her constantly unfolding beauty evolution as well.

Even at her earliest red carpet appearances as a young teen, it’s been clear that Gomez loves to express herself through her hairstyles and makeup. Sometimes her choices are more subtle — like going for soft, Old Hollywood inspired waves or neutral eyeshadow and a nude lip — but her past looks have proven she’s never been afraid to be bold. From her brief blonde stints to her neon eye makeup moments and beyond, her risk taking has always paid off. Not only that, it’s even created a few viral trends. Something about the way the “Good for You” singer embraces a new style (even one seemingly outside her comfort zone) makes others want to try them, too.

After years of making TV shows, films, and albums, Gomez added beauty brand founder to her list of titles in 2020 with the launch of Rare Beauty. With the mission of celebrating uniqueness and challenging traditional beauty standards, Rare was the perfect extension of what the entrepreneur has embodied for years — only now she has even more excuses to play. Although she’s already gone through so many eras in her time in the spotlight, the child star turned mega successful multi-hyphenate still gives us examples of her evolving, individual interpretation of beauty every chance she gets. By looking back to the beginning of her career, you can see it’s always been within her, but each year she gets more confident and empowered.

Blue Extensions, 2007

Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage/Getty Images

Like many of us in the early 2000s, the Wizards of Waverly Place star experimented with colorful hair extensions. For Teen Vogue's Young Hollywood party in 2007, she showed up sporting bright blue streaks.

Braided Bun, 2008

Danny Martindale/Getty Images

At age 16, Gomez was already experimenting with more grown-up glam styles, like the braided bun she wore to the British Academy Children's Awards.

Blowout & Bright Lipstick, 2010

Donald Bowers/WireImage/Getty Images

For a Z100 event in 2010, the Ramona and Beezus star wore her smoothed, shiny, dark brown hair down and added a pop of color with punchy pink lipstick.

Soft Retro Glam, 2011

Barry King/FilmMagic/Getty Images

As her music career really began to takeoff, the “When the Sun Goes Down” singer started to evolve into a more mature glam. Her soft Old Hollywood-inspired waves at the 2011 American Music Awards were a perfect reflection of this move.

Blonde Highlights & Smoky Eyes, 2013

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Post Spring Breakers, Gomez embraced a more playful, Miami-inspired beauty style for the 2013 Billboard Music Awards, where she debuted cool blonde highlights and bubblegum pink lipstick to match her neon-accented ensemble.

Voluminous Curls, 2016

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Just a few years later, the “Good for You” singer turned up to the Grammy Awards with big bouncy curls and smoky brown eyeshadow.

Neon Pink Eye Makeup, 2017

John Shearer/Getty Images

Gomez has gone back and forth with bobs a few times during her complete beauty evolution, and her angled version from the 2017 Met Gala was one of her most memorable hairstyles, especially paired with her bold, neon pink eyeshadow.

‘60s-Inspired Eyeshadow, 2019

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

The Only Murders in the Building actor paid homage to ‘60s style icons like Twiggy with her pastel eye makeup and ultra long, spiky lashes at a The Hollywood Reporter event in 2019.

Slicked Bun, 2020

Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

While attending the Dolittle premiere in 2020, Gomez was the picture of modern elegance in a slicked back bun and monochromatic pink makeup look to match her blush-colored turtleneck.

Vintage Blonde, 2021

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The “Selfish Love” singer has experimented with blonde a few times, one of which was the buttery shade with dark roots she sported at the Global Citizen Vax Live Concert in 2021.

Waist-Length Braid, 2023

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

The March 2023 Soft Pinch Tinted Lip Oil launch may have been focused on makeup, but the Rare Beauty founder also had a major hair moment with her waist-length braid.

Flippy Bob, 2024

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Back in her bob era in 2024, the Emila Pérez star has been showing just how versatile this shorter style can be. Case in point, her sleek and totally on-trend flippy bob from the 2024 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala.