With endless manicure ideas popping up on Instagram and TikTok, there’s no lack of nail inspiration these days. But amid the ever-changing waves of polish shades and trendy designs, one nail shape continues to stand the test of time. Almond nails have been trending for a while, and it’s easy to see why they have carved out their place as a go-to favorite online and in salons. Whether you prefer them short, medium, or long, this flattering shape looks amazing on everyone and pairs beautifully with just about any style of nail art. Unlike the sharp stiletto or the blunt square, almond nails are gently tapered and rounded at the tip, which creates the illusion of elongated hands. Plus, they’re surprisingly versatile. You can keep them simple with a nude polish for an everyday look, or go all out with bold colors, glitter, or intricate nail art to really make a statement. Celebrities and nail artists alike have been embracing the shape, using it as the perfect canvas to try out everything from French tips with a twist to shimmering chrome finishes.

Whether you're going for a clean, minimal look or something a bit more playful, almond nails give you room to experiment without losing that timeless vibe. If you’re looking for more inspiration, ahead are some of the best celebrity almond nail ideas to try next.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images

Nude nails are always a classic, as you can see from Ross’ look. Her long almond nails feature a nude polish with a glossy, reflective shine.

Hailey Bieber

While the glazed donut manicure is probably Bieber’s most viral nail moment, she’s not afraid to experiment with color. This summer, she debuted a bright yellow, almond-shaped manicure topped off with small polka dots.

Dua Lipa

While on vacation, Lipa sported almond-shaped nails with a black-and-white polka-dotted French manicure, adding a fresh twist to the classic style.

Lana Condor

Condor’s almond manicure features a nude base with small crystal accents, adding a touch of understated glamour.

Selena Gomez

For a recent television appearance, Gomez opted for a lilac manicure. The pastel hue was complemented by gently rounded almond-shaped nails and a glossy topcoat, giving the style a modern and polished feel.

Kylie Jenner

Jenner gave her almond-shaped nails a playful upgrade, thanks to the light blue tips and a hint of gold.

Megan Fox

Fox’s almond-shaped nails perfectly showcase the gradient in her pink aura manicure. The mani is topped off with white stars for a celestial vibe.

Vanessa Hudgens

Feeling inspired by this summer’s “guava girl” trend? Take a page out of Hudgens’s book and go for a tropical-inspired, almond-shaped manicure. The glossy glaze finish adds the perfect shine, making the colors pop even more.

Sydney Sweeney

For this year’s Met Gala, Sweeney opted for a statement manicure. Nail artist Zola Ganzorigt painted her almond nails with a pale pink base and added delicate gold accents for a fun French manicure.

Anya Taylor-Joy

At the 2024 Academy Awards, Taylor-Joy’s almond-shaped manicure perfectly matched her silver dress. Her nails were painted in a metallic silver shade with a magnetic chrome effect.