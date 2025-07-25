Kourtney Kardashian’s aesthetic has seriously evolved over the years. During the early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, she was known for her bodycon dresses, sleek hair, and polished glam. But as of late, especially since her relationship with musician Travis Barker, she’s embraced an edgier look with chunky combat boots, lots of leather, and head-to-black. This vibe can also be seen in her latest nail art choice. On her Instagram stories, Kardashian shared a photo of her new French manicure which features a forest green base with silver chrome tips and an uber-glossy finish. The almond-shaped nails are medium length, making them practical for everyday wear. Practical doesn’t have to mean boring, though. To create the look, celebrity manicurist Zola Ganzorigt combined two trends — color blocking and chrome — giving the classic French mani a fresh, modern twist.

Kardashian isn’t new to the French manicure game. In the past, the Lemme founder has sported silver glitter tips with 3D bows, leopard-print French tips, and a black micro French manicure with square nails—just to name a few. More recently, though, she’s opted to paint her nails just one single color. Earlier this year, she donned a pearlescent pink polish on her nails, and late last year, around Christmas, she was spotted with a deep burgundy hue.

This latest manicure could signal Kardashian’s return to nail art, and more specifically, French tips. The design is super versatile, and Kardashian herself proves there are countless ways to make the trend your own. Hopefully, her next mani will be another cool take on the classic look.