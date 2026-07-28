As the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day approaches, we’re still wondering who Sadie Sink will play in the upcoming superhero film. However, after seeing the Stranger Things actor’s latest red carpet look — and a potential spoiler by Steve Lacy — we may have an idea.

For months, fans online have speculated that Sink will play X-Men character Jean Grey as the film’s main villain against Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, which was hinted in two big ways last night. At the movie’s Los Angeles premiere, Sink wore a gray Prada dress on the red carpet. The style’s pale hue could be hinting at her character’s name in a more obvious way, tying into themed “method dressing” (which her co-star Zendaya has expertly demonstrated on this Spider-Man press tour). Whether it represented Grey or not remains to be seen — but regardless, the custom design was a chic step forward for Sink. The slip features a backless silhouette, V-shaped neckline, and thin lines of gunmetal crystals. Her longtime stylist Molly Dickson paired the piece with matching platform sandals and an oval-shaped diamond ring from Fred Leighton.

Another sign of Sink’s latest role came via Lacy — whose song “Oh Yeah?” is featured on its soundtrack. The singer spoke on the red carpet, seemingly confirming that Grey will be in the film. “Jean, I like Jean,” Lacy said in a now-viral clip, speaking on his favorite characters in the movie. “She’s the villain, but there’s a reason to her madness. I like her character — I don’t know why.”

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With rumors swirling for months around Sink’s role in Spider-Man, it seems strategic that the actress has just joined the film’s press tour near its end. On July 17, she made her first appearance for the movie at its New York City photocall in Hudson Yards. That outing included another silky outfit: a burgundy Maison Margiela Avant-Première midi dress with a draped silhouette and black lace bra, which Dickson paired with white Tabi heels and mixed-metal Spinelli Kilcollin rings. Both looks’ materials could be hinting at the fluid nature of Sink’s potential character, whose powers include mind control and telekinesis.

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On paper, Sink’s potential Spider-Man role also makes perfect sense. Currently, she’s one of the only stars from the movie (including Naomi Watts and Olivia Booth-Ford) whose character name hasn’t been revealed. It’s worth noting Grey is one of the few red-headed Marvel characters, which would pair well with Sink’s fiery locks — and make her one of the few actresses to portray the antihero, alongside Famke Janssen and Sophie Turner.

Marvel’s recent presentation at San Diego Comic-Con also teased its next “Phases” of superhero media that continues into the 2030s, which fans believe will include a rebooted X-Men franchise. If rumors are to be believed, Sink playing Grey could introduce a new era for her as a mainstream Marvel star, and prime her for a major franchise role — much like Holland’s first appearance as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War back in 2016. However, we won’t know any further details until Spider-Man: Brand New Day comes out on July 31 — but you can be sure we’ll be front and center in the theater, popcorn in hand.