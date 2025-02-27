Just two months in, it’s already safe to say that 2025 is the year of questioning. Questioning the status quo, the future, one’s role in society, and the greater good. Everyone seems to be in a constant state of asking and interrogating — including the fashion industry. In fact, for Fall/Winter 2025 collection, Prada creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons did their own inquiry, diving into the traditional standards of beauty and “around our collective perception of the typicality of femininity, about notions of beauty, about how those perceptions can constantly change,” according to a post on the brand’s Instagram account.

On Feb. 27, as celebrities like Simone Ashley, Danielle Deadwyler, Gal Gadot, Maya Hawke, and Hunter Schafer looked on, models marched through Milan’s Deposito at Fondazione Prada, initiating the discussion Prada was looking to invoke. The first bullet point on the agenda? Dresses. “Emblematic of femininity” and “constantly, ceaselessly transformed, through both form and how each is worn,” Prada and Simons’ vision for the classic essential was thoughtful and nuanced. Roomy long-sleeved LBDs featuring raw hems that grazed the knee and mod-inspired wool silhouettes loosely cinched at the waist challenged the sheer, fitted looks that dominated social feeds and runways these past years. Sensuality is subtle: a flash of a clavicle or bare calves leading to razor-sharp pointed pumps (a brand signature).

Plays on proportion were clearly at top of mind for Prada’s creative team. Paper bag waists were a prominent silhouette, set against pencil skirts and strapless dresses. For the former, oversized button downs were loosely tucked in or the occasional bomber jacket was thrown overtop, creating dimension and unexpected shapes.

Even the use of color felt carefully considered and intentional, often grounded by another more neutral shade or simplistic silhouette. A bright red sweater, tied at the waist by a classic Prada bow, haphazardly thrown over dark-wash straight-leg denim. A lemon-lime floral pattern set against a baggy A-line shift dress. A cool mint green skirt softened by a soft brown silk blouse.

Statement moments also came by way of accessories. The quiet, whispered return of the statement necklace might be at an audible growl now, with Prada pairing thick, embellished collar necklaces with everyday essentials like trench coats and wool sweater dresses. Stark white handle bags served as a point of focus as well, signaling a trend that is sure to pick up steam well before fall shows face.

