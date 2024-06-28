Maybe there’s another unintended effect of the Stranger Things filming schedule dragging out for nearly a decade. With the young cast spending so much time acting as if they’re in the 1980s, perhaps the decade is starting to influence their day-to-day lives too. When series star Sadie Sink arrived in Paris for the Ashi Studio Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show, she made her front-row appearance looking like an extremely fashion-forward woman from 1985. There’s the candy-colored suit set that would look right at home on the Pretty In Pink set, of course, but that’s not all. With Sink’s wet hairstyle gelled and slicked-down around her face, her fiery red curls create a non-committal version of a classic mullet. It’s cool, it’s eye-grabbing, and it sure does feel like a nod to the ever-growing ‘80s revival sweeping the celebrity set right now.

Sink showed off the evocative hairstyle with a power stance just outside the show and from her spot in the first row. She’s known for her natural red curls, and this time, they fall just past her shoulders and feature a strong side-part. To get that trendy wet look, her was hair likely styled with a combination of high-shine gel and actual water, then carefully arranged into place.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

While the top portion of her hair is tamped down across her head and behind her scalp, the lower section is left to flow a little more freely. This helps create that tapered-looking effect that makes the style feel like a cool, updated take on the mullet, one of the ‘80s most culturally enduring hairstyles. Rather than actually cut shorter pieces in the front of her hair, this styling technique is a way to have fun with the look without the full-on commitment.

The 1980s have been slowly but surely creeping back into the beauty world’s collective conscious over the past few years, and its influence is starting to pop up on all sorts of stars. There’s Sabrina Carpenter’s bold, bright blush, Cardi B’s Jheri curl, and the spa headbands seen on Kourtney Kardashian and Lori Harvey.

Considering fans just spotted the Stranger Things cast on-set filming their final season, ‘80s mania has only just begun.