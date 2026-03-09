When Naomi Watts isn’t busy starring in critically acclaimed TV shows and movies — most recently she played Jackie Kennedy Onassis in Ryan Murphy’s Love Story — the two-time Oscar nominated actor is also a supportive mom to her two children, Sasha and Kai Schreiber. And it seems that an on-stage presence runs in the family. Seventeen-year-old Kai, who is also the daughter of actor Liev Schreiber, can be spotted on the runway at fashion’s most elite designer shows like Khaite, Mugler, and Valentino Haute Couture. Watts is never too far behind sitting in the front row to support the rising model. During this season’s Paris Fashion Week, Watts showed up for her daughter while turning out back-to-back super edgy, stylish looks.

After making her street style debut at the Fall/Winter 2026/27 shows starting in New York with Khaite, Watts flew to Paris to attend the shows that Kai was walking in, Jean Paul Gaultier and Mugler, as well as to see what some of her favorite labels were getting up to. Watts began her trip on Mar. 4 at Balmain, where she wore a striking white long-sleeve turtleneck blouse with a dramatic waist bow and exaggerated shoulders. The statement top was seen on the runway itself in a darker hue as part of new creative director Antonin Tron’s inaugural collection.

This was only the beginning of her next six sophisticated silhouettes. Keep scrolling to see all of Watts’ best Paris Fashion Week moments.

Balmain, March 4

Mugler, March 6

Two days into her trip, Watts continued her high-neck streak with a sleeveless leather halter top with a draped cowl-neck at Mugler. While Schreiber awaited the runway, Watts kept photographers busy outside with her taupe midi skirt that showed off her ankle-strap heels. The All’s Fair actor finished the look with a snake print shoulder bag, gold earrings, and sharp black sunglasses.

Celine, March 7

On Mar. 7, Watts pulled double duty attending two shows in one day. The first was Celine, where she looked like she was plucked from creative director Michael Rider’s Spring 2026 ready-to-wear runway in denim, a blazer, button down, and a plated belt.

Balenciaga, March 7

Later that night, she attended the Balenciaga show alongside Schreiber in matching monochromatic looks. The mother-daughter duo witnessed former Valentino creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli’s premiere at his new post.

Jean Paul Gaultier, March 8

Watts showed up to the Jean Paul Gaultier show to watch Schreiber in perhaps her chicest look yet. She was lensed wearing a white asymmetric button down tucked into a bubble midi skirt. Simple, yet effective.

Zimmerman, March 9

In her latest appearance, Watts matched the springtime energy in a bright strawberry red two-piece set fit with a trench coat for Zimmerman.

She caught up with old friends like Oprah and Jessica Chastain who were also in attendance.