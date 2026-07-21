To say Zendaya has been booked and busy would be quite the understatement. After delivering a few dark and broody method-dressing moments to promote Spider-Man: Brand New Day at the beginning of the summer, the actor took a hard stylistic pivot, serving up several angelic looks —including a variety of dreamy, Pinterest board-worthy braids — for premieres and photocalls for The Odyssey. Now, with the latter press tour fully wrapped, she’s back to the former. And she complemented one of her most recent Spidey-coded ensembles with some incredible red eyeliner smoked out along her lower lash line.

For a New York City photocall for the upcoming Marvel film, the actor posed against the downtown skyline with rust-colored eyeliner along her upper and lower lash lines. Along the lower lids, the liner was smoked out a touch with the subtlest of glittery, pinky-red eyeshadow. The liner subtly flicked out toward the outer corners, and was complemented by plenty of fluttery lashes on the upper lids. (A fun little switch-up from the star’s last Internet-breaking makeup look, the very natural-looking, mascara-free visage created by artist Ernesto Casillas for the New York premiere of The Odyssey.)

The lash-y red eye makeup look was complemented by peachy lip liner, what appeared to be a slightly frosted lip balm, peachy blush, and radiant skin. For hair, the actor returned to shorter lengths, this time in the form of a side-parted, chin-grazing bob.

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“Spider-Man Red” wasn’t the only thematic element of Zendaya’s look for the event (naturally). Along with a pair of spiderweb-themed diamond earrings by Jacob & Co., Law Roach styled his high-profile client in an oversized blazer and tie with thigh-high leather boots, courtesy of Vetements’ Spring/Summer 2027 collection —a nod to the Marvel villain Mister Negative.