Believe it or not, Sophie Turner has really only been a pop culture fixture for the past seven years or so. Sure, Game Of Thrones was a veritable cross-genre phenomenon from its first season, but Turner was so young when the series first premiered that it would still be awhile before she became the red carpet regular she is today. In that short amount of time, though, she’s managed to make a major impact and become one of the most influential style stars of her generation. If you look back through Turner’s beauty evolution, you can pinpoint the moment she really came into her own, experimenting with exciting event outfits, hair colors, and makeup techniques. She hasn’t slowed down a bit since then, either.

Turner’s more significant aesthetic change-ups are fascinating, but her subtle tweaks are actually just as impactful. Take her signature red hair, for example. By deepening the overall hue just a touch, she instantly vampifies her entire look. Same goes for trimming her hair length too — on Turner, taking her ends from mid-length to a classic lob feels like a full-fledged overhaul.

Just below, take a look back at Turner’s complete beauty evolution, from fresh-faced young starlet to a true household name.

Just Getting Started, 2012

At the Game Of Thrones season one premiere, Turner was just 15 years old. She looked every bit the squeaky-clean young star with her high, casual ponytail and very subtle makeup — check out the faintest hint of a cat eye at the ends of her lashes.

Burgeoning Beauty Icon, 2014

Turner was born a blonde, but she was fully leaning into her dyed red hair all through the series’ early days. A few years into its run in 2014, Turner amped up the amber-colored bun by pairing her sleek, straight blowout with matching red lipstick.

Back To Blonde, 2016

When Turner showed off her natural hair color at the 2016 Emmy Awards, it marked her foray into style stardom. Not only did she surprise fans with the bold pivot, but she capped the look off with smoky, sultry eye makeup and a cool, undone braid.

Luminous Lob, 2018

Staying true to her bright, buttery blonde, Turner satisfied her urge to change things up by going for a sleek, sophisticated haircut. She chopped a few inches to make a soft, curled-under lob, falling just a couple of inches past her shoulders.

Intense Eye Makeup, 2019

What better way to say goodbye to the Game Of Throne franchise than wearing one of her coolest-ever looks on the series finale premiere red carpet? She wore the smokiest eyeshadow of her career, and it would soon become of her most-worn makeup signatures.

A Tiny Tattoo, 2020

In this fun, fuchsia gown, you can really appreciate Turner’s inner arm tattoo. The triangle symbolizes “Plato's theory that the soul is comprised of three parts — reason, spirit and appetite,” she explained to Rolling Stone just a few months earlier.

Return To Red, 2021

After several fun years with her natural shade of blonde, Turner returned to the deep, cool-toned shade of red that helped rocket her to stardom nearly a decade earlier. She wasn’t out and about too often in 2021 (who was, really?) but this sleek, slicked down bun still showed off the dimension in her color.

The Power Of Tone, 2022

To say that Turner went through a few changes in 2022 would be an understatement. Not only did she welcome her second child that summer, but she also debuted a darker shade of red hair that revitalized her entire look. It’s richer, cooler, and distinctly vampier.

‘70s Glamour In 2023

Proof Turner would be a star in any decade? Just check out this pair of extremely ‘70s-esque bangs she wore to the 2023 BAFTAs. The beveled shape swoops down on either side of her forehead, perfectly demonstrating how the term “curtain bangs” got its name.

A Fresh New Feel, 2024

Turner 2024 look has been all about the art of the refresh. She went back to blonde yet again, keeping it warm and vibrant through the summer. She also shed a few extra inches and added layers, which makes her entire vibe feel lighter than air.