Rihanna's Summer Dress Has Over 7.9 Million Likes On Instagram

There is no place like home. Most people who move away from their native country for a job or other personal pursuits will likely agree that sometimes you can’t help but feel a nagging nostalgia for the little things like the people, food, or even style. Hollywood stars aren’t immune to this sentiment either, as evidenced by Rihanna. While promoting her latest Fenty Skin product, Rihanna wore a custom crochet dress made by Instagram user @shasweets23 in Barbados. Rihanna, if you don’t recall, was born in Saint Michael, Barbados and always shows off her pride for her home country on social media.

The peak craftcore look was paired with mesh square-toe pumps from Bottega Veneta (the brand has recently been a celeb favorite, as evidenced by Sophie Turner and Hailey Bieber’s outfits). Colorful bangles and rings completed Rihanna’s warm-weather outfit. The star’s Instagram photo currently has over 7.9 million likes and with numbers like that, the dress designer herself couldn’t resist re-sharing the image on her personal ‘gram. In a separate post, @shasweets23 wrote, “Crochet dress made by me #crochet #handmade #personalize #improud #ririrockedit.” Rihanna responded back to her in a comment, writing, “Thank you so much sis! Love it!!! 💪🏿 Bajan Massive 🇧🇧.”

The singer is right on trend with her crochet dress as this handmade look comes in the form of tops, swimsuits, bags, and more for this summer. Rihanna’s dress, arguably, took the look to the next level as she mixed her custom piece with trendy shoes from a luxury fashion house. Crochet has also been spotted on celebs and fashion gals like Ella Emhoff and Bella Hadid. Emhoff, in fact, recently released a knitwear collection with designer Batsheva Hay that included items like a crochet bag and tops. In addition, celebs who have worn other interpretations of the DIY-inspired aesthetic include Dua Lipa in her hand-painted pants, Emily Ratajkowski in her doodle jeans, and Emma Roberts with her patchwork jacket.

As with most custom-made items, RiRi’s exact look is not readily available to shop online. You can, however, craft your own with a DIY crochet kit or make do with one of the dress alternatives, below. If you’re interested in seeing more celebs wear DIY outfits, check out how Hailey Bieber made a look for herself out of tinfoil.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.