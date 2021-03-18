Hailey Bieber Made An Entire Outfit Using This Unconventional Kitchen Material

Hailey Bieber is officially a YouTuber. Earlier this week, the model launched her own channel, providing fans with the opportunity to get to know her in a more candid, conversational way. Although her YouTube channel is only five days old, Bieber has launched plenty of digestibly funny videos like her “Who’s In My Bathroom?” series and most recently, a fashion challenge video featuring her stylist Maeve Reilly. For the challenge, Reilly and Bieber both made outfits crafted out of tinfoil. The unconventional design task is reminiscent of the ones you’d see on fashion competition shows like Project Runway. In the video, Bieber jokes that this marked the unofficial start of the “House of HB.” Given her newfound title as ambassador to footwear brand Superga and her experience appearing in several high-fashion campaigns, a fashion brand might not be out of the realm of possibilities for the 24 year old.

In the video, which was posted on March 17, the two contestants each had 30 minutes to craft their metallic ensembles and were given lots of tinfoil, tape, and glue guns. After some initial test sketches, Bieber created a tinfoil bandeau top and mini skirt with a matching choker necklace, whereas Reilly created a strapless dress with a bra-style bodice. Aside from their crinkly materials and hot glue seams, both designs resembled looks the model might actually wear IRL.

As for the accessories, Bieber and Reilly were given free rein of Bieber’s closet. The model opted for a contrasting silver-and-gold aesthetic with golden chain necklaces and rings from Jacquie Aiche as well as Jennifer Fisher hoops. She finished off her look with a pair of black knee-high black platforms that coordinated well with her makeshift belt made of duct tape. Both Bieber and Reilly managed to produce reasonably wearable looks one might attempt to wear to an ABC (Anything But Clothes) college party. Ultimately, the video crew decided Bieber’s two-piece tinfoil look was the best use of the material and announced her as the winner.

Bieber first announced the start of her YouTube channel on her Instagram earlier in the week. She captioned her post, which offered a sneak peek of her self-made aluminum ensemble, “So excited to launch my official YouTube channel!!! Honest conversations, fashion and lifestyle, skin routines, friendship, and the debut of my flagship show WHO’S IN MY BATHROOM, and clearly a lot of fun. All of this and more to come at YouTube.com/HaileyRhodeBieber starting today.” Below, you’ll find similar silver options that capture the essence of Hailey’s tinfoil look but are much more wearable. As for more DIY outfits from Bieber, keep an eye on her account, as fans can surely expect more fun style challenges.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.