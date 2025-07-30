Bella Hadid is always on the pulse — and her latest wardrobe addition, a pretty lace dress from Mango, is no exception. The supermodel was spotted out and about in New York City attending a baby shower in the trending summer staple, putting her own Western spin on it.

Slinky grab-and-go slip dresses with vintage-style lace or crochet details have been omnipresent everywhere from festivals to city streets in recent weeks. Hadid’s light peach-meets-cream shin-length version is exemplary. With its spaghetti straps, floaty skirt, and lingerie-inspired trims, it looks like something that the inimitably stylish Orabella founder could have plucked from a flea market — and that wouldn’t be far-fetched, given her enviable collection of archival designer pieces.

The 28-year-old infused the dress with her go-to ‘Y2K cowgirl-core’ vibe, adding embroidered cognac-hued leather boots, a studded slouchy hobo handbag by Valentino, hoop earrings, and gold sunglasses. Delicate bangles added a subtle boho edge, too.

Luckily, Hadid’s $150 number from Mango is still in stock (although be warned, it’s likely going to sell out fast).

Another person following the ethereal summer dress plus slouchy boots blueprint lately was model and actress Camila Morrone. The Daisy Jones & The Six star kept cool in New York recently in an embroidered and lace midi and cowboy boots while grabbing an iced coffee.

The 28-year-old anchored the look with her beloved sand suede Brooklyn Bag 39 from Coach — which also happens to be on heavy rotation in Hadid’s closet too.

Ready to make like these models off-duty? For time-honored and iconic Western boots that count the likes of Beyoncé, Kacey Musgraves, and Megan Thee Stallion as fans, look no further than Stetson to finish off this foolproof summer outfit.