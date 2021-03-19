Hailey Bieber Wore Her Most Daring Shirt Yet — It’s Held Together By A Single Hook

When it comes to dressing for the occasion, Hailey Bieber and her outfit choices are always spot-on. Take her most recent yellow monochromatic outfit, which she wore while strolling through the streets of Paris, or her knack for mastering the oversize blazer look for everyday wear. The model always showcases imitable looks left and right and on March 19, she blessed her fans with yet another street style-worthy ensemble. This time, it was Bieber’s green top from Paris Georgia that became the centerpiece in her date-night outfit.

The model’s stylist, Maeve Reilly (who was also featured in Bieber’s latest YouTube video), shared a photo of Bieber wearing a pistachio-hued satin top with a hook-and-eye closure on Instagram. The shirt was from the contemporary New Zealand brand Paris Georgia and channeled that old Phoebe Philo Celine-era aesthetic. Bieber paired the silky-smooth shirt with an oversized, mohair blend gray blazer from The Frankie Shop and a pair of baggy Eytys jeans. For some pops of color in the accessories, she wore strappy Femme LA mules and toted the in-demand Bottega Veneta Pouch bag. However, the main piece in her ensemble, and to which everyone’s eyes landed on, was her flirty green top. It was held together by a single hook closure, which made Bieber look fearless and cool.

With this particular ensemble, Bieber also leaned into the lime green color trend that was first spotted on Copenhagen Fashion Week’s Fall/Winter 2021 runways back in February. Oversized blazers, like the one she wore in this photo, are one of Bieber’s go-to wardrobe staples — and so are the baggy jeans that gave her otherwise dressed-up outfit a more casual feel. Once again, the model cemented herself as a style muse for many, pulling off an in-vogue, date-night look few would be able to master.

Though the exact satin shirt that Bieber wore is not yet available, you can pre-order one for yourself on Moda Operandi, or scroll down to shop some alternatives. For some of these tops with multiple buttons, you can simply leave a few buttons undone to achieve that skin-baring look.

