While it seemed every notable A-lister attended Louis Vuitton’s Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, there was one missing brand ambassador whose absence was surely felt: Emma Stone. The Oscar-winning actor, who has been working with the French house since 2017, sadly had to skip the event, as she’s booked and busy promoting her new film Bleat. Still, that didn’t stop her from showing her support from afar this week: On Oct. 4, Stone wore a trench coat dress from Louis Vuitton’s newest collection to attend the premiere of her upcoming movie at the 61st New York Film Festival. (Major props to Stone and her stylist, Petra Flannery, for getting their hands on the number just two days after its debut!)

The La La Land star’s ensemble boasted three pieces from the storied fashion house’s just-debuted assortment. First up? The aforementioned sleeveless outerwear-inspired mini. To create a cohesive feel, she topped off the number with a gabardine coat in a slightly warmer khaki hue. Much like the model on the runway, Stone chose a unique pair of leather Louis Vuitton pumps, which she teamed with sheer black tights. Then, for her accents, she leaned into simple yet sleek styles, including a gold chain necklace, diamond studs, and of course, her wedding band.

Another thing worth mentioning: This was her first press event showing off her new platinum blonde layered bob — a detour from her signature red locks. She styled her chic cut in a side part with subtle curls at the ends.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

In addition to Stone, other celebrities, including Kendall Jenner, have recently rocked the timeless outerwear as a dress. The 818 Tequila founder sat front row at Gucci on Sept. 22 in a belted mini iteration, which she paired with ruby-red kitten heels. A few days later, at Paris Fashion Week, the model tucked her trench from The Row into a black midi skirt. A genius styling hack, right?

Take it from Stone: A trench coat is a versatile fall must-have, whether you wear it as a jacket or dress. That said, try out her latest autumn-ready look by shopping the pieces below.