Another day, another sartorial win for Jennifer Lawrence. This time though, it wasn’t an effortlessly cool New York, off-duty ‘fit that had the masses swooning. Rather, the award-winning actor is kicking off a string of media appearances to promote her new rom-com No Hard Feelings, which hits theaters on June 23. And, with only one day down, Lawrence’s press tour outfits prove she’s a force to be reckoned with on the red carpet. In fact, the actor’s looks thus far are essentially a masterclass in minimalism.

Lawrence is working with celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi and kicked things off in style on June 12 in London, where she arrived in the city wearing a subdued gray asymmetrical top and matching trousers from The Row. She rounded out the elegant look with a bag and pumps from the Olsen twins’ luxury label, sunglasses from the Oliver Peoples x Khaite collaboration, and Tiffany & Co.’s Elsa Peretti Sevillana pendant necklace.

Later in the day, she attended the No Hard Feelings UK premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square. For the occasion, the celeb stepped out in a sleek sheer silk gown, which came from Dior’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Lawrence polished off the number with black slingback pumps from Manolo Blahnik and a host of sparkly jewelry from Anita Ko. Does it get more luxe than that? No, no it doesn’t.

Keep scrolling to see (and shop!) Lawrence’s latest press tour outfits. Then, bookmark this post as we’ll be tracking all her upcoming appearances, here.

June 12

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

This luxe neutral look from The Row will be right up a minimalist’s alley. Take notes from Lawrence and style the matching set with a subtle yet standout necklace and pared-back pumps.

June 12

Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images

Lawrence posed for the cameras in the aforementioned see-through Dior gown. Her matching gloves were the icing on the cake.