There’s no denying that the year-long lead up to the Met Gala can often feel never-ending. However, once it’s officially the first Monday in May and the A-list set begins to saunter up those iconic stairs (you know the ones), fashion’s Super Bowl often flies by in the blink of an eye. And this year’s soirée was no different. Seriously, where did the time go? If you’re like us and experienced major sartorial withdrawal as soon as the Vogue livestream ended, don’t worry, there are plenty of celebrity after-party looks for you to gush over today — including even more noteworthy takes on the ball’s “Garden of Time” dress code.

At around 10:30 pm on Monday evening, celebrities raced from the Metropolitan Museum of Art back to their five-star hotels to switch into their after-hours attire. One of the first to step out post-Met was Kendall Jenner, styled two equally-angelic mini dresses, with one being a 26-year-old Givenchy archive pull. Then there was Sydney Sweeney’s ‘90s-inspired all-brown co-ord from Miu Miu, which made for the perfect outfit formula to dance the night away in. Meanwhile, across town, at the star-studded Loewe bash, Zendaya turned heads for the umpteenth time last night with her fourth look of the evening — a flowy gray gown with a striking halter-neck that was certainly up to par with her “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” interpretations.

And that’s not all. Keep scrolling for the best Met Gala after-party fashion moments from the celebrity set. Trust us, the never-ending outfit inspo will tide you over until the first Monday in May rolls around again.

Zendaya

After a jam-packed night of back-to-back designer looks, Zendaya delivered one last applause-worthy number at the Loewe after-party — a silky gray maxi dress with a drop-waist and a diamond halter-neck embellishment.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner’s head-turning Givenchy streak continued after the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” festivities. The 818 founder swapped her never-before-worn Givenchy 1999 ensemble for another vintage number from the atelier, a statement LWD from the label’s 1997 collection adorned with a wing-like leather corset bodice.

A few hours later, the model was snapped by the paparazzi in another all-white look accessorized with a bottle of her 818 tequila (iconic). Jenner looked timeless in a custom lacy mini dress courtesy of Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood.

Emily Ratajkowski

Another A-lister to serve an impressive archival pull was Ratajkowski, who stunned in a sheer crystal midi dress over top a bedazzled lingerie set, originally seen on the Alexander McQueen for Givenchy Spring/Summer 1998 runway.

Elle Fanning

The Great actor was spotted en route to an after-party from The Carlyle Hotel in a silver sequin gown complete with a sultry thigh-high slit.

Dua Lipa

Contrary to her Maleficent-esque Marc Jacobs gown at the Met, Lipa went full ‘90s punk rock star in a studded ultra-cropped top, high-waisted suede trousers, and a fur shawl that matched her moody aesthetic. A unique headpiece, fishnet opera gloves, and a diamond necklace rounded out her second OOTN.

Sydney Sweeney

The latest addition to her Miu Miu collection was a chocolate embroidered suede set, which featured a strapless bandana-esque top and a belted midi skirt. Her internet-breaking black bob made another shocking appearance.

Lana Del Rey

The fairytale aura of the “Margaret” singer’s Alexander McQueen gown stretched onto her beige corset dress and a matching veil, which were both covered in on-theme flowers.

SZA & Lizzo

The celebrity besties gave off major Y2K energy, as SZA styled a plunging multi-color silk mini and Lizzo chose a hot pink abstract velvet look.

Taylor Russell

The burgeoning fashion muse was a vision of pure elegance as she left The Carlyle Hotel in a ruched gray maxi dress and black slingback pumps.

Sabrina Carpenter

Carpenter understood the “Garden of Time” assignment in a posh periwinkle mini dress embellished with a hydrangea-looking floral skirt. Staying true to form, the “Espresso” singer opted for sky-high pointy platform pumps.

Camila Cabello & Lil Nas X

Cabello and Lil Nas X met up at Richie Akiva’s 10th Annual Met Gala after-party at New York hotspot, Casa Cipriani. Cabello chose an all-leather black co-ord while the “Old Town Road” rapper wore a cow-print jacket and patent leather shorts.

Sienna Miller & Oli Green

Miller channeled her signature penchant for ‘70s-inspired attire in a lace-heavy top, high-waisted flared jeans, and wooden platform clogs.

Cardi B

Cardi B hosted the FWRD & Revolve affair in a corseted red gown, which marked the fashion retailer’s first ever custom atelier creation.

Chase Stokes & Kelsea Ballerini

While Stokes sparkled in the same Michael Kors sequin suit, Ballerini tapped into the underwear-as-outerwear trend in an oversized nude blazer, a matching triangle bra, and high-waisted hot pants.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Turner-Smith looked especially summer-ready in a sequin yellow skirt set, which complemented her chic platinum pixie cut perfectly.

Serena Williams

Williams also leaned into the 70-degree temps in a see-through crochet mini dress and reflective metallic pointy pumps.

Venus Williams

The tennis legend joined her sister in a party-ready body-hugging LBD topped with multi-color crystals.

Elsa Pataky & Shakira

Chris Hemsworth’s wife Pataky partied with Shakira until the early hours of Tuesday morning. Pataky chose a shimmery draped mini dress while Shakira wore a cutout-heavy white gown with thigh-high patent leather boots.

Winnie Harlow

Even though she didn’t appear at the actual Met Gala, Harlow still served a lewk for an after-party. The model went a more utilitarian route in a casual white tank top, un-buttoned cargo pants, chunky black boots, and a Hermès Kelly 25 Epsom Handbag, which retails for $20,000.

Penélope Cruz

Cruz brought Old Hollywood glamour to the after-party circuit via a one-shoulder black gown and a coordinating floor-length coat.

Rita Ora

Following her stellar Marni selection for the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” fête, Ora freed the nip in a see-through beaded gown paired with an extravagant fur coat.

Doja Cat & Janelle Monáe

Doja Cat and Monáe both posed side-by-side in eccentric ensembles at the Richie Akiva get-together. The “Say So” rapper chose a completely sheer shirt and tights co-ord from Vetements, while Monáe wore a conversation-starting eyeball-covered top and mini skirt.

Charli XCX

During the Stella McCartney x TikTok reception at Casa Cruz NY, the “Speed Drive” singer got her photo taken which put her graphic Marni Fall/Winter 2024 mini dress front and center.