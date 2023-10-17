Blink, and you’ll miss a celebrity pregnancy announcement. This past year, stars like Serena Williams, Karlie Kloss, Ciara, and, most recently, Sienna Miller have revealed they’re expecting. Yes, Miller subtly broke the news at the end of August while sporting a belly-baring bikini on vacation in Ibiza. The A-lister, who already has one child with actor Tom Sturridge, has kept a relatively low profile since her tropical getaway (well, save for a scene-stealing Schiaparelli moment at last month’s Vogue World in London); however, we finally got a peek at Miller’s off-duty maternity style, and, of course, it’s just as fashion-forward as we predicted.

On Oct. 16, Miller spent her Monday afternoon shopping with her boyfriend, Oli Green, in Notting Hill. While wandering around the neighborhood, she was all smiles in a subtly see-through skirt from Sydney-based label Bec + Bridge. Miller styled her fall-approved calf-grazing number with a cute cropped cardigan that ever so slightly showed off her growing bump. Lastly, the Extrapolations actor finished her off-duty outfit with pregnancy-friendly slip-on mules, a Loewe hobo bag, and brown rectangle sunglasses. Green stayed close to his girlfriend all afternoon and chose similarly casual separates, including light-wash jeans and a ‘70s-inspired suede jacket.

MJ Pictures / BACKGRID

Prior to their low-key shopping excursion, the couple was spotted together in London on Oct. 12 for the Haider Ackermann x Augustinus Bader x Tish Weinstock dinner. At the event, Miller kept her bump relatively hidden in a chocolate brown kaftan mini dress from Taller Marmo’s Pre-Fall 2023 collection, which she paired with Haider Ackermann leather pointed-toe slip-ons and a Gucci bamboo top-handle bag. Next to her, Green posed for photos in a white button-down, black trousers, and the same suede jacket from the pair’s public appearance yesterday.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment

If you’re into Miller’s original sweater and skirt combo, shop the looks ahead and take them out for a spin this fall.