Yes, award season may have come and gone, but the stars are still seizing every opportunity to shine. The latest example was the 2025 Gotham Television Awards, which took place on June 2 at Cipriani Wall Street in NYC. The biggest names in TV — Leslie Bibb, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Elisabeth Moss — gathered in their Monday best to celebrate the major industry wins and performances from 2025.

Of course that meant The White Lotus cast was represented, with Bibb and Carrie Coon in attendance to support Parker Posey, who was presented with the Legend Tribute award. All three women were in full spring mode, opting for designer gowns in seasonal shades of mint, white, and limoncello respectively. Also honored that night was the prolific Lee Ralph, who received the Sidney Poitier Icon Tribute award — and looked every bit the winner in a stunning LBD.

Speaking of the classic year-round staple, black gowns were certainly the look du jour at the event, with everyone from Chase Sui Wonders and Rachel Brosnahan to Renée Zellweger following Lee Ralphs lead.

Ahead, see the stylish highlights from The Gothams red carpet and see if it doesn’t cure your award season withdrawals.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The recipient of the Sidney Poitier Icon Tribute award went classic in a fitted black gown with a thigh-high slit.

Chase Sui Wonders

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The actor opted for a sleek velvet cut-out gown for the big night.

Rachel Brosnahan

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Brosnahan went full-on ballet core in a netted tulip mini dress from Dior Fall/Winter 2025.

Renée Zellweger

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

The actor proved a great LBD never steers you wrong, opting for an off-the-shoulder, fitted style which she accessorized with equally classic black pumps.

Parker Posey

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Posey accepted her Icon Award in an elegant yellow look from Valentino Pre-Fall 2025.

Poorna Jagannathan

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

The actor’s summery lilac mini dress was courtesy of Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2025.

Leslie Bibb

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Bibb and her CLB were in full effect — as was her mint green look from Stella McCartney Spring/Summer 2025 (which she finished off with red, square-toed pumps.

Cristin Milioti

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

The Penguin actor’s chartreuse Christian Dior gown was so elegant.

Lovie Simone

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Breakout star Simone shined in a white Versace design.

Madeline Brewer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Handmaid’s Tale star embraced the ever-strong green trend that’s had the fashion world in a chokehold these past few years. For her take, Brewer went for an earthy olive gown from Atlein Fall/Winter 2025.

Carrie Coon

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

The White Lotus star was a vision in white, showing off her own razor-sharp blonde bob.

Elisabeth Moss

Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images

Moss was all business in all-black ensemble that featured a pop of interest courtesy of white sleeve cuffs.