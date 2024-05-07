Emily Ratajkowski is definitely not a Met Gala newbie. The fashion muse has attended the illustrious soirée every year since 2015, each time shutting down the iconic staircase with a head-turning designer creation (we’re still not over her Tory Burch gown from last year). Throughout her almost decade-long Met streak, we’ve noticed Ratajkowski almost always features at least one sheer embellishment. And to no surprise, EmRata’s see-through series continued for the 2024 Met Gala as she stunned in a sheer 23-year-old archival Versace gown, complete with pearl and rhinestone embellishments.

About an hour into the red carpet rotation, Ratajkowski made her grand entrance at the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” festivities in the aforementioned Versace number, originally seen on the atelier’s Fall Haute Couture 2001 runway. The model brought sensuality to the ivory and emerald stairs with her completely sheer selection courtesy of Tab Vintage, which allowed her to deliver a classic EmRata free-the-nip moment. Ratajkowski’s mesh creation was adorned with hundreds of crystals and pearls in a floral-esque pattern which stretched to the end of her elongated train — a subtle homage to the evening’s “Garden of Time” dress code. The shock factor didn’t stop there as the back of her dress was completely open in a plunging V-shaped silhouette. Much like the original runway look, she chose a shimmery pair of peep-toe crystal-adorned pumps as her footwear. Diamond drop earrings, a timeless tennis bracelet, and various mismatched enormous rings rounded out her applause-worthy OOTN.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski’s archival Versace gown on the 2001 Fall Haute Couture runway. Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Even though our eyes immediately went to her vintage Versace piece, we’d be remiss if we didn’t give the A-lister’s striking beauty preferences a moment of appreciation. For her hair, Ratajkowski gave off major Y2K vibes with a spiky slicked-back bun and chic face-framing long bangs. She ditched her signature no-makeup makeup look for a dark statement smoky eye and an ultra-glowy nude lip.