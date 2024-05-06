Ahead of tonight’s Met Gala, it seems everyone has descended upon NYC to prepare for the big night. One such celebrity was Sydney Sweeney, who was spotted running around town in her new go-to spring outfit formula: denim-on-denim. Yes, on May 4, the actor doubled down on the Canadian tuxedo, wearing back-to-back designer looks at various parts of the day.

First, on Saturday morning, the Euphoria star headed to a fitting appointment for the Met Gala in a Y2K-inspired look from Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection (the actor is one of the label’s ambassadors). The co-ord consisted of low-rise, baggy jeans with suede leather piping — and white briefs peeking out — topped with a coordinating strapless bandana top. Sweeney accessorized with a black belt, pointed pumps, and the brand’s white Wander handbag.

Later that evening, the 26-year-old was seen again, leaving a hotel on the Upper East Side. While more formal, Sweeney stuck to her all-denim approach, wearing a set from Alexander McQueen’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The suit (which is available to shop now) included a rigid denim jacket with lace-up detailing and shoulder cutouts and matching mini shorts. The actor stuck to her white bag from earlier that day, swapping in white pumps for footwear.

Gotham/Getty Images

Gotham/Getty Images

The beauty of all-denim looks is that they require little prep and strategy, so Sweeney is definitely on to something. If you’re looking for an easy outfit formula to rely on for spring, this could definitely be a worthy one to consider. Ahead, shop out some the actor’s two looks — some inspired and some exact. Oh, and be on the lookout for Sweeney on the Met Gala carpet. It’s highly likely she’ll check the denim at the door, but you can rest assured Miu Miu will be on the menu.