Though Taylor Russell has been starring in films and television shows — such as Bones and All, Waves, Escape Room, and Lost In Space — for well over a decade, the Canadian actor has been seemingly flying under the radar and, well, is honestly a bit of a mystery to the public. (She currently only has 27 Instagram posts, after all.) Lately, however, that’s all changing. Chalk it up to her rumored romance with beloved popstar Harry Styles, but her popularity seems to be growing by the minute. You’ve seen those viral images of the adorable new duo out and about in Brooklyn, which showcases Russell’s off-duty style... yes?

Indeed, the paparazzi photos of Hollywood’s latest It couple (you have some competition, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper) basically propelled the actor to fashion It girl status overnight. But that’s not to say Russell’s everyday style hasn’t been swoon-worthy long before her relationship with the “Watermelon Sugar” singer.

If you take a quick glance at Russell’s street style moments, you’ll notice how she seems to favor a less-is-more sartorial philosophy. Translation? You probably won’t catch the actor clad in a logo-adorned look or bright, bold colors and prints. Rather, her style hones in on streamlined basics, a few of her recent faves being The Row’s leather Devitt coat (she’s already worn it at least twice this year), Loewe’s Paseo satchel, and Gentle Monster’s La Mode sunglasses.

Keep scroll ahead to check out — and perhaps screenshot — Russell’s best off-duty looks to date.

Menswear Inspired

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The 29-year-old cracked the code for pulling off menswear-inspired looks. Her secret? Work luxe textures — in this case, her go-to leather The Row trench and the luxury label’s pointy boots in the material — into the outfit. On March 19, Russell took to the streets of New York in a sunny yellow The Row button-down and relaxed jeans, which she teamed with the aforementioned leather looks. Rounding out the outfit was a vintage Fila US Open 1999 baseball cap.

Spring Ready

Splash

On March 17, she donned the afternoon date look (yep, we’re again referring to the internet-famous pics) while visiting a friend in Brooklyn. An ardent fan of trench coats, Russell went with a navy blue style complete with a high neckline and belt, which cinched in the oversized silhouette. From there, she accented her casual yet polished outfit with a baseball cap that read “New Art for New York” and two Loewe leather bags.

City Staples

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Adidas’ crowd-favorite Samba sneakers are another mainstay in Russell’s wardrobe. Here, she wore the bike-friendly shoes while taking a spin around London this January. For the rest of her on-the-go ensemble, Russell opted for toasty winter accents, including a beanie and long scarf, as well as what appears to be a black trench coat and coordinating trousers. Her go-to Gentle Monster La Mode shades and medium-sized hoops finished the chill city getup.

A Lesson In Layering

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Russel seems to be a proponent of the oversized look. Case in point: Last November, on an outing in London, the actor donned not one, not two, but three baggy fits. Yet, despite not balancing the proportions, her layering-heavy outfit, which consisted of a leather bomber jacket, red pullover, and slouchy jeans, still read chic and put-together.

Keep It Classic

UnBoxPHD

The Bones and All actor was an early adopter of the now-coveted cotton headband, as evidenced by this outfit from last August. She paired the comfy hairpiece with black basics, like a shirt jacket, high-rise trousers, and an outsized leather bag. And for a splash of color, Russell also toted around a roomy orange and green striped carryall.