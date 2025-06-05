Celebrity jeweler Jessica McCormack is the diamond designer du jour — just ask Dakota Johnson, Jodie Comer, and Julianne Moore, who were all spotted in the designer’s pieces this week alone. The London-based New Zealander also cut the ribbon on her first U.S. store this month, meaning you’re about to hear her name a lot more.

First up was Johnson, who jazzed up her all-black outfit with an eye-catching Georgian-style ring for an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Tying her jewelry in with her tonal look, the actor opted for an eternity ring with round diamonds in an 18k blackened white gold and yellow gold band. (As fans of the designer will already know, vintage-style blackened sparklers are her forte.) Johnson's been a card-carrying member of the fan club for a while too, having worn everything from diamond hoop earrings to pinky rings in the past.

On the same day, Jodie Comer began the press tour for her new post-apocalyptic horror film 28 Years Later in New York, kicking things off with aplomb in minimalist Calvin Klein Fall/Winter 2025. Stopping by the LIVE with Kelly and Mark studio for an on-air interview, Comer wore a pair of 0.5 carat brilliant cut diamond earrings, in McCormack’s signature blackened white and yellow gold.

Third time’s a charm! Julianne Moore took a page from Johnson’s playbook this week, when she stepped out in the same distinctive blackened gold and diamond ring — which can be yours for a cool $28,000. Joining co-star Sydney Sweeney on Good Morning America to dish about what viewers can expect from their upcoming movie Echo Valley, Moore also wore a pair of asymmetrical oval and round diamond hoop earrings.

The trifecta of celebrity thumbs ups this week comes after McCormack officially opened her New York flagship on May 27. Spread across two floors of a Beaux-Arts building on Madison Avenue, the boutique is no doubt going to be a mecca for everything from engagement rings to her famed Gypset hoops.

Her now-iconic earrings, which come in various sizes, stones, and styles, helped popularize McCormack’s brand ethos: Why not wear your best diamonds every day, even with just a simple t-shirt and jeans? Further driving that nonchalant cool factor, the brand tapped fashion plate Zoe Kravitz to be its first-ever campaign star last year.

While McCormack is a purveyor of diamond stunners to the likes of Dua Lipa, Victoria Beckham, Adele, Margot Robbie, and Saoirse Ronan, there was one significant star who helped further elevate her profile recently. When Zendaya sent flashbulbs into a meltdown at the Golden Globes in January with an unmissable bauble on her left hand, it was soon confirmed that McCormack had designed her engagement ring.

Join the 'Gypset Girl Gang' — as they're referred to on Instagram