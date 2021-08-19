The Latest & Greatest Celebrity Nail Trend Might Also Be The Easiest

As is so often the case, society’s collective state is reflected back in the form of beauty trends: regressing into lush ‘00s and ‘70s hairstyles, more-is-more makeup, and a revolving door of celebrity-adored, technicolor nail art in every conceivable color, pattern, and shape. But as the sun sets on summer, it looks like many of those loud-and-proud trends are going with it to make room for more natural-looking, unfussy, and downright easy new ones. Case in point? Several very stylish stars traded in their ultra-bright manicures for seamless matte nude nails, with long, flattering shapes that lengthen fingers for an undeniably elegant (and very autumnally appropriate) look.

This week alone, Gabrielle Union, Bella Hadid, and Selena Gomez have all been spotted with their own takes on the anti-trend trend. Celebrity nail artist and frequent Selena Gomez collaborator Tom Bachik showed off his matte nude work on the “Lose You To Love Me” singer, posting an Instagram photo of her long, coffin-shaped nails with a coat of color (possibly a powder) that’s a perfect match to Gomez’s skin. Considering their last major manicure moment together was a delightfully neon slime green color, it looks like Gomez is forging full steam ahead into fall just a bit early.

Meanwhile, in Italy on what looks like the single most romantic vacation of all time, Union’s own nude manicure can be seen in snippets as her fingers interlace with husband Dwyane Wade’s. While it does appear she went for a polish with a slight sheen, the muted nude color and long, rounded shape is apparent. With her freshly applied long braids, gleaming gold hoops, and a never-ending parade of sundresses, the nude nails add to her overall laid-back glamour on what the couple is calling their #WadeWorldTour2021.

Skipping back over the States, Bella Hadid — who truly rules over the pantheon of Gen Z tastemakers — is into a similar look for her own time off from work. While her colorful outfits and brightly beaded necklaces might still scream summer, Hadid’s barely there nude-dipped nails tell an entirely different story. Like Union and Gomez, Hadid keeps her nails very long and filed down to a sophisticated shape.

This nail-conscious trio aren’t the only ones already fast-forwarding into fall, either. Earlier this month, Lizzo, Hailey Bieber, and Dua Lipa all abandoned their go-to technicolor nail art for more autumnal shades. Bieber opted for a pale greige while Lipa went with a deep snake-green. Lizzo didn’t give up on the nail art entirely, though, choosing a jade-colored, marble effect manicure with delicate gold foil lettering in a sweet homage to her hometown. But for those days when the thought of committing to one shade (or even several) feels overwhelming, Union, Hadid, and Gomez have clearly proved that no color is often the best color.

