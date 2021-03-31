While nail art trends come and go, a nude nail is truly timeless. The only challenge? Finding one that’s best suited to your coloring. Though there are tons of shades out there — and fortunately, more options than ever to suit a diverse array of skin tones, it can be hard to find the best nude nail polish for your skin. Celebrity nail artist, Elle has a tip for anyone struggling: “Let it complement your skin tone so that it never looks too yellow, white, or gray,” she says. The other key? “Meticulous cuticle care and cuticle oil always keeps your manicure looking flawless. If your nail area is dry, it will make a nude manicure look ‘undone’ (a.k.a., like you didn’t get a manicure).”

She also offers up a pro-tip: “When a client is looking for a clean manicure that won’t oxidize to white, this is the trick I use: for fair skin tones, layer a sheer metallic with a sheer pink on top. For darker skin tones, layer a beige metallic with a cream sheer on top. It takes the guesswork out of picking your nude. It will appear sheer but with some coloring that won’t fade, having the same effect of a shiny glass that you can see through.”

“When in doubt, pick a neutral nude that does not have a specific undertone so that it goes with all skin tones,” celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen says, (her pick below). But to find a good match, Nguyen recommends matching your nail color “to your favorite nude lipstick or foundation to compare and contrast the nude against your skin. Determine your under tones, whether you’re cool toned or warm toned so that you can find a nude that pops,” she says.

Ready to go nude? Below, shop the best nail polishes to help you do just that:

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.