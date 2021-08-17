It is news to absolutely no one that early 2000s beauty and fashion trends are extremely popular right now. There’s just something about the pastel-filled era that is so endlessly fun to lean into, and it doesn't look like the frenzy will be slowing down anytime soon. The trend has, of course, infiltrated nail designs, leading to a resurgence in bright colors and whimsical patterns. But Y2K nail art goes far beyond French manicures — now, an array of playful, 2000s-inspired designs are yet again making the rounds on social media.

In addition to the swirly nail art that’s been everywhere this summer, new data from Pinterest shows that “Y2K heart nails” are the top beauty search trend for August. These manicures are being seen in all different color palettes, from trendy browns and tans to pinks and greens reminiscent of the beloved early 2000s cartoon television show, The Powerpuff Girls.

Though summer is coming to a swift end, there’s still plenty of time to get your Y2K mani in. Plus, you can certainly switch up the colors to make these designs more fall and winter-appropriate. For a fresh wave of nostalgia, here is some of Instagram’s best inspiration for your next 2000s-style manicure.

Y2K Nail Art Inspiration

These matte orange and yellow nails are undeniably chic and bring about childhood memories of a sweet creamsicle on a hot summer day.

A single accent nail adds a playful touch to this pink and green set.

Feeling particularly bold? These adorable bear decals will certainly attract attention.

Mix it up with hearts, swirls, and flowers all in one manicure, keeping the base color neutral to avoid a design that's too busy.

These swirly hearts look particularly similar to notebook doodles of the early 2000s.

Go ahead, match your nail art to your hair — major Lil’ Kim vibes.

Browns and creams are super trendy right now, and it’s easy to see why. These heart designs are so fun, but the neutral colors make them easy to pair with any outfit or jewelry.

File under: perfect Valentine’s Day manis.

This mani is giving major Polly Pocket vibes, in the best possible way.