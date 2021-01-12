This Alternative Nude Mani Is Perfect For Summer — Just Ask J.Lo

Debate all you want about which shade trend is the "new black" — in the nail world, the simple nude manicure continues to win fan after fan. Once thought of as an everyday, work-appropriate basic, the best nude manicures now pop up on red carpets, at award shows, and all across Instagram, seemingly in equal measure. And why shouldn't they? When you find the right nude nail polish, it can complement your natural skin tone or create a playful contrast, and make your natural nails look healthier and longer.

Which seems to be the key reason so many celebrities have been opting for nude manicures lately over traditional colors, or even the equally popular modern French manicure. Pinks, peaches, and light tans are trending; think of colors that mimic the look of natural nails, while still not being, well, your natural nails. And before you scroll — yes, everything to copy J.Lo's dreamy cream-colored nails or Selena Gomez's natural peach manicure is listed below, too.

Eight nude manicure ideas to borrow from the stars, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Hailee Steinfeld

The singer made waves recently with her neutral nails that were almost a perfect match to her skin tone. Nail artist Tom Bachik says the perfect shade was achieved by mixing several nudes together.

Carey Mulligan

The actor worked with celeb nail artist Queenie Nguyen for this gilded nude nail for the 2021 Oscars, where Mulligan was nominated for Best Actress.

Rita Ora

This milky ombré mani is courtesy of Michelle Humphrey, who is also responsible for Dua Lipa’s maximalist nails.

Bella Hadid

This nude manicure on Bella Hadid seems to throw a sheeny, ever-so-slightly shimmery cast, as if there's a micro sparkle in the formula. Mimic it with a sheer shimmer jelly polish.

Jennifer Lopez's Cream Nude Manicure

This pale cream color on Jennifer Lopez lengthens the star's fingers overall, rather than just the look of the natural nail. As manicurist Tom Bachik put it in the caption: It's the perfect weekend nude.

Tamera Mowry's Nearly Sheer Manicure (With Swarovski Details)

It's near impossible to go wrong with a sheer pink — even mistakes are less noticeable if you're painting your own nails. It goes without saying, maybe, but extra points if you take the time to dot on light-catching crystals.

Lori Harvey's Matte Nude Manicure

Long and matte is a powerful combination for nails. Throw a nude in the mix, and it's a modern version of the classic shape.

Lizzo's Pink-Nude Manicure

A pink-nude nail color creates the look of long, perfect nails, whether you're applying that to your own set or adding in extensions. Lucky for the DIY crowd, this Lizzo-approved nail color from ORLY is available as a traditional lacquer, too.

Kerry Washington's Outfit-Complementing Nude Manicure

Here's a pro tip from Kerry Washington: Go ahead and match your nails to your blazer. Go a few shades up or down from your skin tone for a nude that'll still pop, like this tan cream.

Kourtney Kardashian's Deep Nude Manicure

Or, pick a nude or undertone that's totally new for you — like Kourtney Kardashian's deep brown nails — for a minimalist pop of color.

Selena Gomez's Deep Peach-Nude Manicure

A deep peach-nude manicure stuns when you naturally have pink tones in your skin, or when you're wearing rosy makeup, as Selena Gomez proves here.