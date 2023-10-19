Who else is experiencing major fashion month withdrawal right now? The Spring/Summer 2024 runway shows, dinners, and parties ended over two weeks ago, leaving us craving more headline-worthy style moments. But luckily, last night Marc Jacobs’ SoHo store opening party filled the sartorial void. Celebrities and tastemakers hit up The Mercer Hotel’s Sartiano’s and Submercer (just a few steps away from the brand’s revamped Prince Street store) decked out in the newest designs from the luxury label’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Inside the bustling soirée, Debbie Harry and rapper Shygirl blessed guests with stellar performances. Let’s put it this way: It was definitely an evening to remember.

Attendees danced the night away in the hotel’s dark, moody basement, donning bold prints, eye-catching footwear, and, of course, Marc Jacobs’ signature black and white color combinations. One of the first celebrities to pose for photographers was Tommy Dorfman, who donned a polka-dot maxi dress and red knee-high statement boots. Jenna Lyons also showed up at the after-hours affair, wearing a slightly more minimalist look. The Real Housewives of New York City star rocked an open button-down, which subtly revealed her bra, and a silk maxi skirt. All this to say? Everyone brought their fashion A-game last night.

Ahead, check out the best fashion moments from Marc Jacobs’ SoHo store opening party.

Jenna Lyons

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

Lyons spiced up her all-black moment with a lacy bralette.

Tommy Dorfman

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Dorfman teamed her polka-dot number with fiery red boots — a perfect duo for the holiday season.

Anok Yai & Maxwell

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

Yai and Maxwell both opted for black numbers for the star-studded event, with the model in a workwear-inspired collared midi.

Debbie Harry

Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images

The iconic singer went fully into print mode with her polka dot and geometric patterned separates.

Jake & Josie Dupont

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

The fashion-forward twins wowed in sultry skin-baring Marc Jacobs numbers.

Selah Marley

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

The singer and model (who is also Lauryn Hill’s daughter!) layered a white tee over a plaid poplin dress.

Richie Shazam

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com

The model arrived at the party in a timeless denim maxi dress, which she accessorized with leather gloves and platform boots.

CT Hedden

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Hedden, a renowned drag performer, went with a monogram Marc Jacobs moment.

June Ambrose

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The stylist and costume designer attended the party in a pink ombré denim outfit, which she coupled with an eye-catching hat.

Shygirl

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

Shygirl took a break from her stellar performance to show off her voluminous black dress.