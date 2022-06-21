You’ve likely noticed via social media that for many A-listers, they’re currently on summer vacation. As they take a break from shooting movies or modeling in shows to relax poolside, they’re also serving up all the awe-inspiring swimwear looks. Some stars like Kim Kardashian prefer to wear more subdued bikini ensembles while others, like Dua Lipa, have a penchant for more vibrant, statement-making swimsuits. As for 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman, it seems that she belongs to the second camp. On her recent Italian getaway, Dorfman wore a red bikini from ALT SWIM. The actor’s two-piece set were not only bright and eye-catching, but they also tapped into one of this season’s leading swimwear trends.

Earlier this week, Dorfman took to Instagram to share a carousel of OOO snaps. In the photos, she wore a cherry-red bikini. Both the top and bottoms were adorned with subtle, but impactful, gold lobster clasp detailing. (For those who missed the fashion memo, hardware elements on swimwear are one of the major sultry swimwear trends for summer 2022.) To complete the look, Dorfman accessorized with a pair of aviator sunnies and a medley of gold baubles on her hands and around the neck.

A quick scroll on the actor’s Instagram account will reveal that this was not the first time she wore the aforementioned bikini set. About a month ago, on May 18, Dorfman put up a duo of mirror selfies wherein she wore the same lobster-red swimsuit. That time, she gave the Australian swimwear label a shoutout by tagging it in the post.

If you want to recreate Dorfman’s exact vacation look for your next beach outing, you’re in luck — the actor’s red bikini is still in stock and available to shop ASAP. Keep scrolling to add them to your virtual checkout cart, ahead.

We at TZR only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.