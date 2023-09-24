Even as we mark two years since that viral Miu Miu look made its runway debut, the miniskirt trend has yet to show any signs of slowing down (thanks in part to new iterations from Prada and Alaïa). However, this season there’s a another silhouette in town that may give your micro hemlines a run for their money — maxi skirts. For proof, take a look at the Fall/Winter 2023 runways, where ankle-grazing numbers popped up in collections from industry darlings like Tory Burch, Molly Goddard, and Sandy Liang. These brands all served up sleek, conversation-sparking looks.

Are you down to work the of-the-moment piece into your fall wardrobe? If yes, we’re here to help in the shopping department. After asking TZR editors for their maxi skirt suggestions, it seems the team’s picks fall into a few different buckets. First up? Denim ankle-length styles. Favorite Daughter’s dramatic front-slit design, specifically, is on our radar right now. Plaid printed maxis, a quintessential autumn option, are another popular choice for the team. Additionally, two of TZR’s must-have items this season include Ralph Lauren’s wrapped silk bottom and A.W.A.K.E. MODE’s crepe, mermaid silhouette skirt.

Scroll ahead to see, and purchase, our team’s top recommendations.