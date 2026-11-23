When you’re born into a family as big — and as dynamic — as the Kardashian-Jenner clan, it could be a challenge to stand out. And that’s especially true when you’re all part of a hit reality TV show. For Kylie Jenner, setting herself apart from the pack hasn’t always been easy. But 20 years after her television debut, she’s come into her own more than ever. And this is especially true when it comes to her fashion. Throughout her time in the spotlight, Jenner’s style evolution has gone on a journey from pre-teen princess dresses to her blue-haired King Kylie era to true designer muse — which is where she finds herself today.

Avid watchers of Keeping Up With The Kardashians know that the Khy founder has always longed to be a part of the fashion industry, with aspirations to model like her older sister. While Kendall plunged into the high fashion scene early on, Kylie began to hone her own style — one with markedly more edge and sensuality. Taking inspiration from all her siblings, she slowly crafted her singular image: part glam, part street style, and never afraid to make a bold statement.

While Kendall has become known for her effortless off-duty looks, Kylie often prefers to stand out. Whether it’s donning candy-colored wigs and athleisure during her King Kylie era or walking the Victoria’s Secret runway in a pair of angel wings and a diamond bra, Jenner has always found a way to make an impact. And this year, through her Stella McCartney campaign, her Met Gala couture, and more, the trendsetter’s transformation into a style muse is seemingly complete.

2007

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At the Keeping Up With The Kardashians viewing party in 2007, a 9-year-old Kylie was your average adorable tween in a pink lace dress and metallic ballet flats.

2010

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Just a few years later, the star was stepping onto the red carpet on her own, and beginning to show signs of an edgier style. Her asymmetric mini dress and mesh booties at the Burlesque premiere marked a key moment in this transition.

2014

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King Kylie first emerged in 2014, with more sultry clothing — like this plunging oxblood satin Alexandre Vauthier Spring 2014 Couture gown — plus her signature blue-dipped hair and vampy makeup on full display at the American Music Awards.

2015

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From the launch of “King Kylie”, Jenner fell deep into one of her style evolution’s most playful periods — with multicolored wigs and sporty street style, like her mostly American Apparel (throwback) all-white look on the Coachella 2015 festival grounds.

2016

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When Jenner’s former brother-in-law launched Yeezy Season 3 at Madison Square Garden, she took on the brand’s signature deconstructed style in a shredded skirt, jeweled top, and beanie.

2019

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In a pink Balmain jumpsuit, Jenner proved she could pull off the most high-end designers with ease at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

2022

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Paying homage to her friend Virgil Abloh, who passed away the year prior, Jenner wore a bridal look by Off-White to the 2022 Met Gala.

2023

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Few can make Schiaparelli look effortless, but that’s exactly what happened when Jenner donned the iconic fashion house’s sculpted lion head dress for its Spring/Summer 2023 couture show in Paris.

2024

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A decade after appearing as a punky pre-teen in Abby Dawn’s runway show, Jenner stepped back onto the catwalk for a fully fledged high fashion moment at Coperni’s Spring 2025 show.

2025

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In a look so memorable it inspired two different celebrities to copy it, Jenner went matchy-matchy in orange leather Chrome Hearts for the Marty Supreme premiere.

2026

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Jenner fulfilled a lifelong fashion dream in 2026, when she walked the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in a diamond Fantasy Bra worth $50 million.