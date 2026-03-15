Hollywood has officially reached the finish line of the 2026 awards season marathon at the 98th Academy Awards. On Mar. 15, celebrities gathered at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to see who would take home the evening’s biggest prizes — and, of course, to make their final fashion statements. The year’s most talked about film’s, including Sinners, Hamnet, and Marty Supreme to name a few, brought out so much talent to the Oscars. And not just the people in the films themselves: Kylie Jenner, who has been dating Timothée Chalamet for three years, showed up in a red dress in support of her man who was up for Best Actor.

Instead of surprising fans with a new silhouette, Jenner copied one of her previous looks from 2023 in a new color way — and you probably could’ve guessed what it would be. Only four months ago the beauty mogul sat down with Vogue to record a “Life in Looks” video, reminiscing over some of her favorite outfits to date. Jenner gave a special shoutout to a silver Schiaparelli keyhole gown, “Any time I’m trying to figure out what to wear to an event, I’m like, ‘Should I just wear the keyhole dress again?’ I think I need another moment in this dress, or maybe another color. Daniel, call me.”

Jenner was referring to Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry, who clearly heard her message loud and clear. Before arriving at the ceremony, the Sprinter founder shared a video on Instagram of a red hot custom look calling back to the 2023 design. Jenner captioned the post, “Jessica who?” in a nod to Jessica Rabbit who famously wore a body-con strapless red gown. She also reshared the Vogue video to her story to add additional context for the outfit choice.

Jenner also shared the color reference of her dress to her story, which included a zoomed in photo of a rouge red car.

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She finished the look with sparkling Lorraine Schwartz diamond jewelry and a matching red clutch.