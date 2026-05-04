When the “fashion is art” dress code was announced for the 2026 Met Gala back in February, commentators began attempting to predict how the celebrity set, designers, and stylists would interpret it. Memories of art-centric silhouettes resurfaced all over the internet from vintage runways like Saint Laurent, Dior, McQueen, and more, as did more recent boundary-pushing designs from label’s like Viktor & Rolf, Schiaparelli, and Iris van Herpen. But once the red carpet got going on the first Monday in May, the guessing was finally over. What transpired ended up exceeding all expectations.

As the star-studded guest list made their way up the famous steps at the Metropolitan Museum for a first look at the “Costume Art” exhibition, they delivered ensembles surely to be remembered. This year’s livestream hosts, including Cara Delevingne, Ashley Graham, and Emma Chamberlain set the tone early on. Event co-chairs, Nicole Kidman and Anna Wintour made their grand entrances in Chanel, sporting designs from Matthieu Blazy. Fellow co-chair and tennis legend Venus Williams arrived wearing a sparkling custom Swarovski number. Committee co-chairs Zoë Kravitz and Anthony Vaccarello showed up, together, in all black coordinating Saint Laurent looks.

And that’s just the start of it. Keep scrolling for all of the best fashion moments from the 2026 Met Gala red carpet.

Anthony Vaccarello & Zoë Kravitz

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In Saint Laurent.

Doja Cat

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In custom Saint Laurent.

Nicole Kidman

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In Chanel.

Anna Wintour

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In Chanel.

Venus Williams

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In custom Swarovski.

Charli XCX

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In Saint Laurent.

Cara Delevingne

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In custom Ralph Lauren.

Ashley Graham

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In DiPetsa and Gianvito Rossi.

Emma Chamberlain

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In custom Mugler and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

More to come...