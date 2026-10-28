You might think that with all the red carpet events, press junkets, and film and TV appearances, celebs get a little tired of dressing up. But as Halloween has shown year after year, they’re more than willing to immerse themselves fully in the escapism that the holiday’s spooky celebrations call for. Whether they’re taking on classic characters of cinema or turning themselves into creepy creatures — prosthetics and all — your favorite stars are not afraid to go the extra mile to create a memorable moment. And 2026’s best celebrity Halloween costumes prove their commitment to the bit, with hilariously original and classically ghoulish looks alike.

On Tuesday, Oct. 13, Victorious star Victoria Justice kicked off the season with her now-annual Halloween party. Justice first celebrated her “Love Zombie” bash last year at Bar Jubilee, perfectly timed with the release of her single of the same name. This year she brought it back, gathering her crew of fellow actors and influencers to dress in their best bloody, apocalyptic, or undead costumes, her own look complete with a shredded black ensemble and chain-trimmed boots. Justice’s YouTuber sister, Madison Reed, opted to channel one of horror’s most iconic characters, Carrie — complete with a bloodied prom dress and sash.

A week later, the Kardashian family festivities began with Kim doing a spot-on imitation of her daughter North West, which she posted to Instagram. Never one to skimp on the details with her Halloween looks, Kim channeled her daughter head-to-toe with faux dermal piercings, pin-straight teal blue hair, spiky jewelry, and charm-studded black nails.

But the holiday is only just unfolding, so keep checking back for updates on what your favorite celebs wore for Halloween this year.

Paris Hilton

Hilton channeled Britney Spears for the third time with an “I’m a Slave 4 U” send-up — complete with a python. In past years, the entrepreneur and aughts icon dressed in the pop star’s infamous “Baby One More Time” and “Oops!...I Did It Again” looks.

Chlöe Bailey

“Have Mercy” singer Chlöe Bailey embraced her cartoonish side as Hot Meg from Family Guy, copying the character’s sartorial details almost exactly.

Benito Skinner & Owen Thiele

The Overcompensating and Adults actors showed love for pop princesses Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress, mirroring looks from the “Stateside” music video.

Kim Kardashian

Complete with blue hair, faux facial piercings, punky jewelry, and over-the-top nail art, Kim’s North West costume was spot-on.

Victoria Justice

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

The “Love Zombie: The Resurrection” party host gave Mad Max vibes in a tattered black top and shorts, chain-trimmed black combat boots, and a single glowing eye.