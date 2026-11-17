Method dressing is still Hollywood’s favorite way to set the tone for a press tour, now with a few more looks to add to the mood board. At the New York premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise On The Reaping on Nov. 16, the fresh new cast — along with some blasts from the past — brought camp, couture, and fantasy to the red carpet in celebration of the upcoming film.

As for the highlights, there was a lot to feast your eyes on. Elle Fanning, who plays a young Effie Trinket, showed up at Alice Tully Hall in custom Givenchy with the contents of her character’s vanity worked into her bodice. Elizabeth Banks, who originated the role on screen, had her own take on Capitol dressing, and seeing both Effies on the same carpet was a highlight of the night (and a thrill for my middle school self).

The premiere also doubled as a franchise reunion. Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson posed together 14 years after the first film, and Rachel Zegler and Tom Blyth were there from the Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes era. The new prequel turns back the clock to the 50th Hunger Games, with Joseph Zada as a teenage Haymitch Abernathy and Mckenna Grace as fellow District 12 tribute Maysilee Donner.

Ahead, see the looks worth a closer look from the New York premiere.

Elle Fanning

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Sarah Burton created this custom Givenchy gown with a full champagne tulle skirt and a corset studded with mirrors and makeup compacts. Powder puffs, satin bows, and a tower of blonde curls took the Effie reference to new heights.

Mckenna Grace

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Grace wore a custom cobalt-blue Pamella Roland gown with an embellished off-the-shoulder neckline. The reveal came when she lifted her arms and unfurled a sweep of blue-and-white feathers, a nod to Katniss’ Mockingjay transformation in Catching Fire.

Jennifer Lawrence

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For her grand return to the Hunger Games red carpet, Lawrence wore a black silk coat from Dior’s Pre-Fall 2026 collection. Pink flowers trailed from the hip to the hem — a delicate detail that brought to mind the wildflowers Katniss laid around Rue in the first film.

Rachel Zegler

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The Snow White actor returned to Panem in a rich green satin gown by Zuhair Murad.

Elizabeth Banks

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The original Effie graced the carpet in Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2027, pairing a cropped velvet jacket with exaggerated shoulders with a voluminous floral skirt. The finishing touch was a featherlike headpiece that gave it that dramatic Effie flair.

Amandla Stenberg

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Stenberg, who played Rue in the original film, returned to the franchise carpet in a beautifully draped pastel dress. The soft palette was a particularly soft choice amid the carpet’s many jewel tones.

Maya Hawke

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Hawke, who plays a younger Wiress in the new film, kept things sharp in separates with a punchy red tank and a long black pleated skirt.

Whitney Peak

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A sculpted white bird perched at the shoulder of Peak’s custom midnight-blue Robert Wun couture gown, a detail that nodded to her character, Lenore Dove Baird.

Iris Apatow

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Apatow, who plays Effie’s sister Proserpina Trinket, wore a pale pink Erdem gown with feather and sequin accents. The structured shape gave us Marie Antoinette vibes.

Esther McGregor

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The Babygirl actor wore mustard gold to support her We Were Liars co-star, Joseph Zada, who stars as Haymitch Abernathy.