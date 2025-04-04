Launching a clothing label is no small feat — even for Kylie Jenner. Sure, the icon has multiple business ventures, including Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie Skin, and Sprinter, but finding success in the fashion industry is never guaranteed. However, when Jenner dropped Khy in Oct. 2023, she had something other founders didn’t: decades of sartorial knowledge, courtesy of the buzziest designer labels. So, primed with the goal of “combining luxury with everyday style,” Jenner prospered once again, this time on the fashion front. With each drop of everyday basics, outerwear, and luxe athleisure (to name a few lines), Khy became a sleek staple for fashion enthusiasts and A-listers alike. So far, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, and more celebs have boarded the Khy style streak — led by the founder herself, of course.

In just two years, Jenner has spearheaded over 15 collections at Khy, and now there’s “something for everyone,” the multi-hyphenate tells TZR. “Whether you go for the functional, elevated basics like our Baby Tee or denim, or the more statement-making pieces like our Faux Fur Coat or Latex Cutout Dress,” Jenner said, the company’s catalog (or shall we say, katalog) is just as extensive as your favorite retailer. And the 27-year-old isn’t slowing down anytime soon. “Khy has evolved in such an amazing way since we started; it’s been so fun to explore different styles and aesthetics, and to see the reactions from our customers,” Jenner says.

Even with this focus on innovation, the brand stays loyal to its consumers, people who “use fashion as a form of self-expression,” Jenner says. “The Khy customer is confident and feels empowered by taking risks through experimenting with different pieces,” she expands. “By bringing a diverse range of offerings, the Khy [shopper] can explore and define their own style, from edgy and bold to sexy and sophisticated.”

In addition to its core capsules, the label also collaborates with Jenner’s favorite designers, while still maintaining its cool-girl aura. “Getting to work on collections with designers I admire, such as Natasha and Francesca from POSTER GIRL or Antonin Tron from ATLEIN, has been the most rewarding experience, and I love being able to offer their styles to the Khy consumers,” Jenner says. Most recently, the label had to restock its entire collab with POSTER GIRL, after it sold out in minutes. The latex bodysuits, tank tops, mini dresses, and skirts are their most successful styles yet.

To no surprise, Jenner is Khy’s biggest supporter. “I’m always styling Khy in my everyday life, because we have a range of styles for so many different occasions,” she says. “It’s really important to me to fit test the pieces as we develop collections, and make sure the end result reflects our vision.” In her Instagram posts alone, she’s worn the Faux Fur Coat, the Low-Rise Denim, the Sequin Tube Top and matching shorts, the Ruched Bikini, and the fan-favorite Sueded Stretched Knotted Maxi Dress (multiple times, no less).

But she’s not the only star to give Khy her stamp of approval. Her sisters, Kendall, Khloé, and Kourtney Kardashian are also longtime fans. Kendall, for one, has been spotted in the Leather Midi Dress, the Sueded Stretch Low-Rise Pant, and the Sequin Shawl Top — so far. Kourtney, on the other hand, is particularly fond of the athleisure. Their mom, Kris even posed as the campaign star for Khy’s second collaboration with Entire Studios in Dec. 2024.

The Kardashians aren’t the only celebrities to board the Khy bandwagon. Ahead, see how your favorite fashion muses are styling Jenner’s designs.

Kendall Jenner

While en route to the Khy launch party in Oct. 2023, the supermodel was snapped by the paparazzi in the Strapless Leather Midi Dress. She paired it with pointy pumps and a complementary clutch.

For a romantic date night in Paris, the supportive sister chose the matching Sueded Stretch set, complete with the signature twisted shoulder embellishment.

Jenner grabbed a quick solo shot before the festivities began at the Kardashian family holiday party. She shimmered in the Sequin Shawl Top and the coordinating mini skirt. Her red ankle-strap pumps upped the festive ante.

Kris Jenner

Jenner’s Khy campaign still lives in fashion enthusiast’s minds rent-free. In one of the close-ups, she donned an oversized white fur coat.

Khloé Kardashian

In one of her IG photo dumps, the mom-of-two wore the now sold-out Sueded Stretch Knotted Mini Dress in the tomato shade, plus PVC pumps (a Kardashian essential).

Emily Ratajkowski

Instead of going the tenniscore route, Ratajkowski attended the US Open Tennis Championships in the Sueded Stretch set in gray. She gave it a ‘90s flair with a slim shoulder bag from The Row and strappy Inamorata heels.

Jenna Dewan

You heard it here: Khy is pregnancy-friendly. While pregnant with her third child, Dewan appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show in the iconic Sueded Stretch Twist Maxi Dress, which cradled her growing baby bump perfectly.

Kourtney Kardashian

Before a workout, Kardashian shared a mirror pic with her 219 million followers dressed in a two-piece from Khy, featuring the Seamless Legging and the matching Fleece Oversized Hoodie.

Hailey Bieber

At the Khy launch party in 2023, the dress code was luxe leather. Bieber understood the assignment in the label’s zip-up mini dress. She layered a long-sleeve Alaïa bodysuit underneath, which looked sleek alongside a Bottega Veneta clutch and Jimmy Choo heels.